Permits & Licenses Sep 14, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residential Building PermitsSingle Family, 1901 E. Waters Edge Ln., $286,459 Pool, 801 N. Timberleaf Dr., $18,000Fire Damage Remodel, 121 W. North Point Dr., $20,000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming Events Sep 15 City of Derby Third Thursday Thu, Sep 15, 2022 Sep 24 McConnell Air Force Base “Frontiers in Flight” Air Show and Open House Sat, Sep 24, 2022 Sep 25 McConnell Air Force Base “Frontiers in Flight” Air Show and Open House Sun, Sep 25, 2022 Oct 1 Chamber Chili Cook-off Sat, Oct 1, 2022 The Derby Informer Stocks Market Data by TradingView