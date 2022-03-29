Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.