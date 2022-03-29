Residential Building Permits
Single Family, 906 E. Cross Creek Ct., $397,000
Single Family, 936 E. Cross Creek Ct., $687,020
Single Family, 1000 E. Waters Edge St., $560,890
Single Family, 1030 E. Waters Edge St., $321,349
Single Family, 1907 E. Waters Edge Ln., $338,502
Carport, 1156 N. Derby Ave, $905
Deck, 1426 S. Gasaway Dr., $905
New Business Registrations
All Things Automotive & Performance, LLC., 2300 N. Nelson Dr. #5, 316-358-0667
Claire’s Boutique, Inc., 2020 N. Nelson Dr., 316 788-4371
Oasis Massage, 425 N. Baltimore #5, 405-714-8079