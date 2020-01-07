Permits & Licenses: 12/30/19 to 01/03/20 Jan 7, 2020 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Residential Building Permits • Single Family, 1409 E. Lookout St., $375,000 • Carport, 831 N. Lakeview St., $1,000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read Your Newspaper Online 1-1-20 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Facebook The Derby Informer Tweets Featured Businesses Rotary Club of Derby Meets at Derby Public Library, Derby, KS 67037 Website Gage Chiropractic 1701 E. Madison Ave. Suite A, Derby, KS 67037 316-788-3713 Currently Open Website Pizza John's 208 S. Baltimore, Derby, KS 67037 316-788-2011 Currently Open Coupons Talliano's Pizzeria 408 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037 316-788-8315 Currently Open Coupons Derby Mattress 105 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037 316-789-0880 Currently Open Website Ads A-1 Singer Sewing Center 1012 S. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67218 316-685-0226 Currently Open Website Events Rainbow Valley Veterinary Clinic 1630 E. James St., Derby, KS 67037 316-788-0777 Currently Open Website Coupons Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView