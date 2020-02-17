Arrests
Feb. 13, 12:54 a.m., Sally J. Richardson, 72, Rose Hill, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 13, 8:32 a.m., Shamika L. Mendia, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 13, 8:34 a.m., Nicholas R. Hornbeck, 28, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 12, 8:09 p.m., Brandon J. Kerby, 44, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Feb. 12, 2:04 a.m., Liliana J. Chacon, 19, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Feb. 11, 8:45 a.m., Matthew D. Johnson, 34, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 10, 10:34 a.m., Elicon S. Harding, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Feb. 15, 10:43 p.m., Rolling Green MHP, 605 S. Buckner St., #26.
Feb. 12, 10:13 p.m., 825 N. Lakeview Dr.
Embezzlement
Feb. 13, 4:13 p.m., 1112 E. Chestnut Rd.
Larceny
Feb. 16, 4:25 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 E. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 15, 5:46 p.m., report at 1000 N. Wisteria St.
Feb. 14, 12:50 a.m., report at 2435 N. Button Bush Cir.
Feb. 12, 11:49 a.m., report at 1936 N. Rock Rd., 400.
Feb. 11, 2:56 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 10, 3:24 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 16, 5:27 p.m., non-injury accident, 300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 14, 7:36 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1613 E. Windwood Cir.
Feb. 14, 7:27 p.m., non-injury accident, 1131 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 14, 5:18 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1900 N. Johnson Dr.
Feb. 14, 4:55 p.m., non-injury accident, 830 E. James St.
Feb. 14, 3:07 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Neighborhood Walmart, 1106 S. Rock Rd.
Feb. 14, 1:55 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Nelson Dr. and W. Wedgewood Dr.
Feb. 14, 11:41 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 13, 12:39 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Independence Ave.
Feb. 12, 9:55 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 12, 3:30 p.m., non-injury accident, 1906 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 12, 12:53 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 12, 7:18 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave. and W. Market St.
Feb. 10, 3:23 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Feb. 10, 3:12 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 9, 10:39 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Red Powell Dr.