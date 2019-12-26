Arrests
Dec. 7, 11:09 a.m., Paul A. Marsh, 60, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Dec. 7, 1:59 a.m., Kandace J. Christenson, 21, Wichita, Battery of Law Enforcement Officer.
Dec. 7, 2:08 a.m., Michael E. Grijalva, 47, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Dec. 6, 12:35 p.m., Jose G. Silerio, 23, Wichita, Possession of Stolen Property.
Dec. 5, 5:23 p.m., Craig C. Coday Jr, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Dec. 5, 9:39 a.m., Alexander Feliciano, 20, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Dec. 5, 9:00 a.m., Aisha R. Williams, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Dec. 2, 12:04 a.m., Eric C. Harge, 39, Hutchinson, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Dec. 3, 5:55 p.m., 2624 N. Nelson Dr.
Dec. 2, 11:54 p.m., 421 S. Westview Dr.
Dec. 2, 10:40 p.m., report at 939 N. Derby Ave.
Dec. 2, 12:53 p.m., 212 E. Oak Meadows Rd.
Fraud
Dec. 6, 3:19 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 4, 4:31 p.m., 1412 E. Deer Trail St.
Dec. 4, 3:39 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Dec. 7, 10:40 a.m., report at 656 S. Riverview Ave.
Dec. 5, 2:25 p.m., report at 1906 E. Glen Hills Dr.
Dec. 5, 2:18 p.m., 2600 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 5, 8:40 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 4, 6:06 p.m., 1712 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 4, 7:54 a.m., report at 1238 N. Westview Dr.
Dec. 2, 3:59 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 2, 1:11 p.m., report at Madison Avenue Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 1, 6:07 p.m., report at 115 W. Sandhill Rd.
Dec. 1, 5:11 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 1, 3:34 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Dec. 8, 7:00 p.m., injury accident, E. Pittman St. and S. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 7, 12:30 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Glen Hills Dr. and N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 6, 2:06 p.m., non-injury accident, 1500 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 5, 8:49 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 5, 7:52 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison Ave.
Dec.4, 3:33 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 3, 1:51 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Dec. 2, 5:31 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1721 E. Osage Rd. #300
Dec. 2, 2:17 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 2, 1:40 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 646 S. Kokomo Ave.
Dec. 2, 12:05 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 215 W. Sandhill Rd.
Dec. 1, 12:37 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Vandalism
Dec. 5, 2:27 p.m., report at High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Dec. 4, 8:29 p.m., report at 9249 S. K-15 Highway
Dec. 2, 3:39 p.m., report at 1307 S. Hilltop Rd.