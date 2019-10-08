Arrests
Oct. 6, 9:22 p.m., Johanna Saada, 31, Derby, Criminal Trespass.
Oct. 6, 2:27 a.m., Emanuel R. Perez, 22, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 6, 2:03 a.m., Thomas E. Ramsey, 48, Derby, Criminal Restraint.
Oct. 5, 12:26 a.m., Joseph R. Roth, 38, Wichita, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Oct. 4, 1:48 a.m., Thomas K. Walker, 35, Oklahoma, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m., Consuelo Aguilar-Lopez, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 2, 12:11 p.m., Melissa A. Walcher, 39, Wichita, Outside Arrest.
Oct. 2, 9:59 a.m., Anton E. Posch II, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 2, 9:53 a.m., Dane A. O’Connor, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 1, 9:48 p.m., Angela R. Hayes, 40, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 1, 6:40 p.m., Jerry E. Provence, 37, Mulvane, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 1, 8:20 a.m., Ginger R. Rounsley, 58, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Oct. 1, 1:53 p.m., 132 N. Osage Rd.
Fraud
Oct. 4, 12:36 p.m., 1703 E. Pinion Rd.
Larceny
Oct. 5, 5:27 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 2, 5:49 p.m., report at 707 S. Honeybrook Ln.
Oct. 1, 2:08 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 1, 9:42 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 30, 9:36 p.m., report at the Greens Apartments, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Sept. 29, 9:11 p.m., report at 501 S. Spring Creek Dr.
Sept. 29, 10:27 a.m., report at 948 E. Kristen Rd.
Sept. 29, 10:23 a.m., report at 421 S. Circle Dr.
Sept. 29, 9:11 a.m., report at 524 S. Spring Creek Dr.
Sept. 29, 1:27 a.m., Warren Riverview Park, 321 W. Market St.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 4, 1:00 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Westview Dr.
Oct. 4, 12:18 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Quik Trip, 1430 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 4, 11:16 a.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 3, 9:26 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Quik Trip, 1430 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 2, 6:02 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 2, 5:09 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 2, 3:56 p.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Sunset Dr.
Oct. 2, 3:33 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 2, 2:06 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #304
Oct. 2, 7:34 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Garret Ball Park, 1100 E. Chet Smith Ave.
Oct. 1, 8:41 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 875 E. English Ct.
Oct. 1, 12:58 p.m., injury accident, report at N. Rock Rd. and E. Pinion Rd.
Oct. 1, 12:07 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 30, 5:32 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1300 Meadowlark Blvd. #7204
Sept. 29, 8:07 a.m., non-injury accident, 1037 N. Beau Jardin St.