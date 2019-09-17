Arrests
Sept. 14, 12:55 a.m., Tarren L. Drouhard-Green, 21, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Sept. 13, 12:35 p.m., Elicion S. Harding, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Sept. 10, 3:42 p.m., Shawna L. Poulsen, 36, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Fraud
Sept. 13, 12:24 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 9, 2:55 p.m., 611 N. McIntosh Rd.
Larceny
Sept. 14, 7:40 a.m., report at 931 E. Stone Path St.
Sept. 11, 6:01 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apartments, 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd. #313
Sept. 10, 6:20 p.m., report at 1821 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 10, 3:35 a.m., Derby Kwik Shop, 200 W. Patriot Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 14, 12:21 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Sept. 13, 11:30 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 13, 4:54 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1712 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 13, 3:50 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 12, 6:18 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Baltimore Ave. and N. Buckner Ave.
Sept. 10, 3:38 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 3:35 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 10, 3:30 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 2:40 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 9, 10:50 p.m., injury accident, W. Madison Ave. and N. McIntosh Rd.
Sept. 9, 2:46 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 55th St. S. and S. Oliver St.
Sept. 9, 9:54 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Sept. 8, 1:59 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m., report at Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.