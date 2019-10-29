Arrests
Oct. 27, 3:22 a.m., Shelby M. Stover, 25, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 27, 4:36 p.m., Aaron T. Sampson, 36, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Oct. 26, 5:53 a.m., Edward Massingham, 63, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 26, 1:19 a.m., Joseph K. Wahemaier, 40, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 25, 2:20 p.m., Valarie E. Villarreal, 33, Derby, Violation of Protective Order.
Oct. 25, 1:38 p.m., Demartae D. Jackson, 22, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 25, 10:34 a.m., Niko A. Hartfield, 28, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 25, 8:25 a.m., Clayton R. Williams, 38, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m., Cale D. Lee, 19, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 25, 1:24 a.m., Luis R. Nunez, 34, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 24, 9:03 p.m., Christopher J. Cox, 34, Wichita, Outside Arrest.
Oct. 24, 2:22 p.m., Jared L. Gillum, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 23, 6:46 p.m., Valarie E. Villarreal, 33, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Oct. 22, 1:36 p.m., Savanha M. Johnson, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 22, 12:20 p.m., Malind S. Warren, 37, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 21, 9:40 p.m., Richard A. Rodriguez-Martinez, 51, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Burglary
Oct. 27, 1:20 p.m., report at 620 N. Tanglewood Rd.
Oct. 23, 6:54 a.m., report at 1012 E. Splitwood Way St.
Fraud
Oct. 25, 6:47 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 25, 4:49 p.m., 1525 N. Buckner St.
Oct. 25, 3:35 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 23, 7:52 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 23, 4:16 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 23, 2:24 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 22, 2:55 p.m., 524 E. Twisted Oak Rd.
Oct. 20, 1:10 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 23, 10:58 a.m., report at 200 E. Sunnydell St.
Oct. 23, 6:44 a.m., report at 1012 E. Splitwood Way St.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 27, 5:20 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 27, 3:04 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 303 E. Park Lane St.
Oct. 26, 1:33 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 26, 11:57 a.m., injury accident, 1401 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 26, 8:55 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 25, 3:08 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 224 W. Greenway Blvd.
Oct. 24, 7:32 p.m., 1936 N. Rock Rd., #400.
Oct. 23, 5:52 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Dry Creek Dr.
Oct. 23, 5:51 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Dry Creek Dr.
Oct. 23, 4:23 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 23, 3:53 p.m., non-injury accident, 1700 E. James St.
Oct. 22, 4:40 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Oct. 22, 7:51 a.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 22, 7:06 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 21, 8:33 p.m., injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 21, 4:31 p.m., non-injury accident, Panther Car Wash, 1133 N. Rainbow Dr.
Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Vandalism
Oct. 21, 10:37 p.m., report at 1603 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Oct. 21, 1:53 p.m., report at 1603 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Oct. 20, 7:52 p.m., Madison Avenue Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.