Arrests
Feb. 21, 7:10 a.m., Julia M. Arnold, 23, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 20, 12:11 a.m., Tacota A. Logan, 33, Burden, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 20, 6:58 a.m., Jason M. Spain, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 20, 6:58 a.m., Karelyn E. Grady, 20, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 20, 1:24 a.m., Alisha D. Collins, 25, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 19, 1:31 p.m., Marisol Montoya, 23, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 19, 11:23 a.m., Lois J. Turrell, 46, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 19, 11:23 a.m., Mark A. Robbins, 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb, 18, 1:51 p.m., Denise L. Walline, 43, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 17, 11:53 p.m., Ashley D. Cherry, 34, Wichita, Possession of Stolen Property.
Feb. 17, 3:00 p.m., Rex V. Swaney, 69, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Feb. 16, 6:52 p.m., Andrew N. Turner, 30, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Feb. 16, 2:04 a.m., Jonah A. Hirschfield, 24, Haysville, Driving Under the Influence.
Feb. 15, 7:44 p.m., J. Endsley Jr., 29, Derby, Child Endangerment.
Feb. 15, 2:59 a.m., Barry J. Endsley Jr., 31, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Feb. 15, 12:19 a.m., Negash M Babu, 43, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Burglary
Feb. 22, 8:50 p.m., 1601 E. Rockhill Ct.
Feb. 20, 10:42 p.m., 432 S. Westview Dr.
Feb. 17, 8:15 a.m., 1567 N. Milton Dr.
Fraud
Feb. 21, 7:59 p.m., 400 S. Derby Ave.
Feb. 21, 9:41 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 20, 5:07 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 20, 12:45 p.m., 1636 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 19, 3:07 p.m., 222 E. Madison Ave.
Feb. 19, 9:05 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 18, 9:20 p.m., Greens Apartments, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #21102
Larceny
Feb. 23, 4:10 p.m., report at Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St.
Feb. 21, 5:29 p.m., report at 1936 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 20, 1:25 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 19, 3:52 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 19, 11:44 a.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apartments, 200 S. Woodlawn Blvd., #521
Feb. 19, 9:13 a.m., report at 200 S. Woodlawn Blvd., #221
Feb. 18, 9:09 p.m., report at 1606 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 18, 11:44 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 17, 4:39 p.m., report at 1812 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 17, 1:48 p.m., report at 115 E. Derby Hills Dr.
Feb. 17, 11:46 a.m., report at 1936 N. Rock Rd., #Ste 400
Feb. 17, 9:05 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 17, 7:28 a.m., report at 1407 N. Community Dr.
Feb. 16, 4:25 p.m., Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 23, 12:50 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1200 N. Buckner Ave.
Feb. 22, 7:04 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Neighborhood Walmart, 1106 S. Rock Rd.
Feb. 22, 2:06 p.m., non-injury accident, 957 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 21, 9:31 p.m., non-injury accident, Meritrust Credit Union, 1257 N. Buckner Ave.
Feb. 21, 7:16 p.m., non-injury accident, 101 S. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 21, 10:40 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 21, 7:58 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Klein Cir.
Feb. 20, 1:33 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Feb. 20, 10:22 a.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 20, 9:46 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 20, 9:29 a.m., non-injury accident, report at 1137 E. Waters Edge Ct.
Feb. 20, 8:36 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 20, 8:00 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 19, 6:58 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Kay St.
Feb. 19, 5:07 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1221 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 17, 2:36 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 17, 2:33 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 16, 5:27 p.m., non-injury accident, 300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Vandalism
Feb. 19, 9:46 a.m., High Park, 2801 E. James St.