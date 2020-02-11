Arrests
Feb. 10, 12:42 a.m., Rickey L. Downey, 33, Wichita, Outside Arrest.
Feb. 8, 2:03 a.m., Kathleen A. Hutton, 31, Driving Under the Influence, Transporting Open Container, Driving While Privileges were Suspended, Sedgwick County Warrant.
Feb. 8, 12:07 a.m., Albert E. Williams, 54, Douglas, Driving Under the Influence.
Feb. 7, 11:25 a.m., Leigha M. Foster, 27, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 7, 10:34 a.m., Brant E. Barnes, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 7, 2:03 a.m., Courtney P. Turner, 24, Rose Hill, Driving Under the Influence.
Feb. 6, 10:59 p.m., Andrew P. Wells, 48, Derby, Outside Arrest.
Feb. 6, 1:10 p.m., Ricardo Paz-Macias, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 6, 9:06 a.m., Nicholas J. Arnett, 31, Anthony, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 6, 9:15 a.m., Ellexis L. Duran, 18, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 6, 8:43 a.m., Shannon M. Grube, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 6, 7:43 a.m., Alisha D. Porter, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 4, 9:12 p.m., Nichole A. Seymour, 41, Leon, Outside Arrest.
Fraud
Feb. 7, 4:15 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 6, 8:05 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 4, 1:47 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 3, 8:15 p.m., the Greens Apartments, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #38106
Larceny
Feb. 8, 1:32 p.m., report at the Greens Apartments, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #103
Feb. 6, 8:24 a.m., report at Home Depot, 8444 W. McCormick Ave.
Feb. 4, 5:55 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 3, 7:22 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 2, 4:36 p.m., report at 1932 E. Country View Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Feb 8, 4:55 p.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Feb. 8, 1:43 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Evergreen Ct. and N. Sumac Rd.
Feb. 8, 12:37 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 7, 8:56 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 7, 4:09 p.m., non-injury accident, 1050 N. Kokomo Ave.
Feb. 6, 9:22 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 6, 4:26 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 4, 12:26 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Feb. 3, 5:45 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. St. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 2, 4:02 p.m., non-injury accident, Applebees, 1245 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 2, 10:55 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 2, 10:35 a.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Vandalism
Feb. 7, 8:27 a.m., report at Warren Riverview Park, 321 W. Market St.
Feb. 3, 8:10 a.m., report at 925 E. Madison Ave.
Feb. 2, 11:03 a.m., report at Stone Creek Pond Park, 2700 N. Button Bush St.