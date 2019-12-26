Arrests
Nov. 3, 3:00 p.m., Stormy D. Rauh-Jacobs, 27, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Nov. 1, 2:33 p.m., Delbert C. Nelson, 62, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Nov. 1, 10:53 a.m., Kevin M. Jones, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 31, 8:27 a.m., Tony L. Marshall Jr., 34, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 31, 12:40 a.m., Demetrius C. Williams, 29, Oklahoma, Outside Arrest.
Oct. 30, 2:22 a.m., Brenna L. McNutt, 25, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 29, 3:31 p.m., Chancie L. Greeno, 38, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 29, 2:56 p.m., Frank J. Burnett, 50, Hutchinson, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 29, 1:20 p.m., Valerie N. Singer, 47, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 28, 10:36 a.m., Marcus P. Dunlap, 57, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Nov. 1, 8:46 a.m., 601 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
Oct. 27, 1:20 p.m., report at 620 N. Tanglewood Rd.
Embezzlement
Oct. 28, 3:42 a.m., 355 N. Derby Ave.
Fraud
Oct. 31, 6:26 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 28, 6:15 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Nov. 3, 12:17 p.m., report at 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Nov. 3, 8:16 a.m., report at 250 W. Kay St.
Nov. 1, 7:10 p.m., report at 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 31, 4:37 p.m., report at 251 W. Rosewood Ln.
Oct. 30, 4:16 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 30, 9:13 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 29, 6:48 p.m., report at 755 S. Riverview Ave.
Oct. 29, 4:18 p.m., report at 1700 E. Cresthill Rd.
Oct. 29, 3:43 p.m., 1936 N. Rock Rd. #400
Oct. 29, 1:12 p.m., report at 1800 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 29, 9:12 a.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 28, 4:24 p.m., report at 1700 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 28, 12:05 p.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #25
Oct. 28, 3:46 a.m., report at 355 N. Derby Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Nov. 3, 3:07 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Red Powell Dr.
Nov. 3, 1:14 a.m., injury accident, N. River St. and W. Markey St.
Nov. 2, 12:53 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Nov. 1, 6:47 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 1231 E. Waters Edge St.
Nov. 1, 3:08 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 31, 9:30 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 807 N. Brook Forest Rd.
Oct. 31, 4:39 p.m., injury accident, W. Rosewood Ln. and N. Buckner St.
Oct. 31, 3:11 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 31, 2:17 p.m., non-injury accident, 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 30, 1:58 a.m., injury accident, N. Buckner St. and W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 29, 6:58 a.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 29, 6:46 a.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 28, 3:56 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 28, 9:42 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 27, 5:20 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 27, 3:04 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 303 E. Park Lane St.
Vandalism
Nov. 3, 7: 32 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apartments, 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd. #510
Nov. 3, 2:18 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apartments, 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd. #510
Nov. 3, 9:35 a.m., report at 807 S. Buckner St.
Oct. 29, 2:20 p.m., report at 1100 S. Red Horse Dr.