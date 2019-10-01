Arrests
Sept. 29, 2:24 a.m., Rayan Cooper, 31, USA, Driving Under the Influence.
Sept. 29, 1:25 a.m., Hunter B. Fager, 20, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Sept. 28, 1:43 a.m., Nathan D. Fine, 31, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Sept. 27, 1:48 a.m., Osvaldo Herrera, 43, Wichita, Outside Arrest.
Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m., Brooke A. Jones, 31, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Sept. 25, 8:03 p.m., Gregory D. Baskins, 34, USA, Outside Arrest.
Sept. 25, 12:47 a.m., Alexander E. Huffman, 28, Haysville, Outside Arrest.
Sept. 24, 11:01 a.m., Joshua A. Woods, 21, Douglass, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Sept. 24, 12:37 p.m., report at 732 N. El Paso Dr.
Sept. 23, 7:01 p.m., report at 2718 E. Mason Ridge Dr.
Embezzlement
Sept. 22, 2:54 a.m., 807 S. Whipporwill Rd.
Fraud
Sept. 24, 11:17 a.m., 8000 E. 63rd St. S.
Sept. 23, 10:35 p.m., 524 S. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 28, 2:32 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 27, 11:30 p.m., report at Madison Avenue Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 27, 3:16 p.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 26, 9:58 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 23, 5:50 p.m., report at Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Sept. 23, 11:50 a.m., report at 2912 N. Jackson Blvd.
Sept. 23, 11:04 a.m., report at 2100 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 28, 10:30 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
Sept. 28, 10:21 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, Spring Creek Apartments, 1804 E. Osage Rd. #N11
Sept. 27, 11:26 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 27, 3:21 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Cambridge St.
Sept. 27, 2:08 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Sept. 27, 11:47 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1247 N. Rainbow Dr.
Sept. 27, 9:44 a.m., non-injury accident, 407 N. Willow Dr.
Sept. 26, 7:17 p.m., non-injury accident, 1113 E. James St.
Sept. 26, 5:38 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave. and N. Frontage Rd.
Sept. 26, 3:24 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and E. Bodine Dr.
Sept. 25, 4:52 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 957 N. Buckner Ave.
Sept. 24, 4:15 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and S. Southeast Blvd.
Sept. 23, 6:01 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Sept. 23, 7:42 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 22, 3:35 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1213 N. Valley St.
Vandalism
Sept. 22, 11:51 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 22, 11:37 a.m., report at 1132 N. Lakeview Dr.