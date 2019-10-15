Arrests
Oct. 13, 11:08 p.m., Allen R. Damm, 54, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Oct. 13, 6:57 p.m., Paul T. Adams II, 52, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 12, 10:38 p.m., Brittany L. Brouillard, 25, Saline, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.
Oct. 12, 5:37 p.m., Jaden A. Bell, 19, Park City, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Oct. 12, 5:19 p.m., Ryan D. Phillips Jr, 18, Valley Center, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Oct. 12, 4:05 p.m., Kourey D. Barnes, 28, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 12, 1:27 a.m., Elijah T. Webber, 22, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 13, 9:25 a.m., Jody D. McNown, 45, Derby, Disorderly Conduct.
Oct. 11, 10:20 a.m., Stephanie D. Bolduc, 19, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 11, 8:52 a.m., Zachary J. Chavez, 42, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 10, 8:50 a.m., Robert L. Meredith, 51, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 8, 11:57 p.m., Sheldon A. Strait, 27, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence.
Oct. 8, 7:32 a.m., Patrick W. Starbuck, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Oct. 7, 9:36 a.m., Deborah L. Deringer, 56, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Oct. 10, 7:41 a.m., report at 1718 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Oct. 7, 11:19 p.m., 583 S. Spring Creek Dr.
Forgery
Oct. 7, 1:33 p.m., report at 2542 N. Rock Rd.
Fraud
Oct. 10, 2:32 p.m., 919 E. Terrace Ct.
Larceny
Oct. 12, 7:06 p.m., report at 1936 N. Rock Rd., #400
Oct. 12, 7:59 p.m., report at 1936 N. Rock Rd., #400
Oct. 11, 6:06 p.m., report 610 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 11, 8:51 a.m., report at Derby Middle School, 801 E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 9, 10:20 p.m., report at 875 E. English Ct.
Oct. 9, 2:52 p.m., report at 1505 N. Derby Hill Ct.
Oct. 9, 2:27 p.m., report at Fairway Apartments, 2425 N. Newberry St., #4105
Oct. 9, 12:01 p.m., report at Derby Hampton Inn, 1701 E. Cambridge St.
Oct. 9, 11:42 a.m., 620 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 8, 8:38 p.m., report at 3900 E. Haven Dr.
Oct. 7, 7:07 p.m., report at Michelle’s Beach House, 239 W. Greenway Blvd.
Oct. 7, 8:48 a.m., report at Derby Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 12, 11:06 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 2012 N. Burr Hill Rd.
Oct. 11, 9:32 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 226 S. Georgie Ave.
Oct. 10, 9:44 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 10, 2:46 a.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 9, 5:32 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 7, 11:37 a.m., non-injury accident, 2100 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 7, 6:14 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 6, 5:49 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walgreens, 458 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 6, 12:27 p.m., non-injury accident, report at 2701 E. Keys Ct.
Vandalism
Oct. 12, 11:35 p.m., report at 2200 E. Bryant St.
Oct. 12, 9:57 a.m., report at 1024 E. Moss Wood Ct.
Oct. 12, 9:42 a.m., report at 2219 E. Surrey Ln.
Oct. 12, 7:34 a.m., report at 1326 N. El Paso Dr.
Oct. 12, 7:30 a.m., report at 1326 N. El Paso Dr.
Oct. 11, 3:42 p.m., report at N. Arrowhead dr. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Oct. 10, 3:24 a.m., report at E. Country View Dr. and S. Rock Rd.