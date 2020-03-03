Arrests
Feb. 29, 4:49 p.m., Nathaniel J. Broughton, 25, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Mar. 1, 10:33 a.m., Calvin C. Colbert, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 29, 10:31 p.m., Jennifer R. Truelove, 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 29, 10:31 p.m., Garth T. Gray, 27, Winfield, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 29, 10:31 p.m., Robert E. Holbrook, 50, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 29, 2:46 a.m., Jermel Houston, 39, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Feb. 29, 12:31 a.m., Jaime O. Jiminez, 45, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Feb. 28, 11:06 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile, Haysville, Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.
Feb. 28, 4:51 p.m., Rachael M. West, 19, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 26, 11:48 p.m., Taysia E. Moren-Rhoades, 21, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 27, 12:43 p.m., Kenneth R. Riggs, 37, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property.
Feb. 27, 10:48 a.m., Bonnie J. Funk, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 27, 9:07 a.m., Stacy L. Clark, 29, Benton, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 26, Jared L. Gillum, 28, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 27, 7:25 p.m., Matthew H. Hahn, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 27, 7:25 a.m., Alexander E. Huffman, 28, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 27, 7:25 a.m., Jonathan B. Ellington, 28, Mulvane, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 27, 7:25 a.m., Amy M. Martin, 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Feb. 25, 10:37 a.m., Stephen L. Davis, 48, Glendale, Calif., Obstructing a Law Enforcement Official and Criminal Trespass.
Feb. 25, 1:36 a.m., Maxwell A. B. Vandoren, 28, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Illicit Mushrooms.
Feb. 24, 5:07 p.m., David G. Paine, 32, Wichita, Outside Arrest.
Feb. 24, 7:45 a.m., Dante Rogers, 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Feb. 25, 6:24 a.m., report at 225 S. Circle Dr.
Fraud
Mar. 1, 7:50 a.m., 937 E. Morrison Dr.
Feb. 28, 5:09 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 28, 11:02 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 27, 9:28 p.m., 1437 N. Spring Ridge Dr.
Feb. 25, 7:22 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Feb. 29, 8:28 p.m., E. Pawnee Ave. and S. Rock Rd.
Feb. 28, 7:19 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 28, 4:14 p.m., report at 12 S. Louis Dr., Mulvane
Feb. 28, 3:07 p.m., 1406 E. Meadow Ridge Ct.
Feb. 28, 1:25 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 27, 9:00 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 26, 5:55 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 25, 3:52 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 25, 12:20 p.m., report at N. Rock Rd. and E. Cambridge St.
Feb. 25, 8:52 a.m., report at 1157 N. Westview Dr.
Feb. 23, 4:10 p.m., Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Traffic Accidents
Mar. 1, 8:09 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1257 N. Rock Rd.
Mar. 1, 1:42 p.m., injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and S. K-15 Highway
Mar. 1, 12:25 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 29, 9:57 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Feb. 26, 4:23 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 24, 2:53 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 24, 2:52 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 24, 6:26 a.m., non-injury accident, S. K-15 Highway and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 23, 12:50 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1200 N. Buckner Ave.
Vandalism
Feb. 28, 9:03 a.m., report at Warren Riverview Park, 321 W. Market St.
Feb. 24, 11:57 a.m., report at Tanglewood Elementary, 830 N. Ridgecrest Rd.