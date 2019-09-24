Arrests
Sept. 22, 12:06 a.m., Maxwell V. Likes, 23, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Sept. 21, 11:28 p.m., Michael C. Mead, 19, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Sept. 21, 4:23 p.m., Thomas B. Ryder, 37, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property.
Sept. 21, 2:27 a.m., Raheim T. Roberts, 21, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Sept. 21, 1:22 a.m., Victor H. Reyes, 35, Derby, Violation of Protective Order.
Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Charles K. Perry, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Braxton L. Murray, 21, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Sept. 19, 12:20 p.m., Amber N. Scuito, 29, Valley Center, Outside Arrest.
Sept. 19, 5:34 a.m., Cody Rector, 24, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Sept. 19, 5:34 a.m., Tiffinie D. Moore, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Sept. 19, 1:23 a.m., Phillip E. masterson, 53, Wichita, Outside Arrest.
Sept. 16, 11:28 p.m., Steven C. Asher, 56, Wichita, Outside Arrest.
Sept. 16, 5:57 p.m., Emma K. Goseland, 48, Derby, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Sept. 20, 6:24 p.m., Meritrust Credit Union, 1257 N. Buckner Ave.
Sept. 19, 12:23 a.m., 927 N. Georgie Ave.
Embezzlement
Sept. 20, 11:49 a.m., 637 N. Baltimore Ave.
Forgery
Sept. 21, 6:54 p.m., report at Westview Manor, 445 N. Westview Dr.
Sept. 20, 11:49 a.m., report at Westview Manor, 445 N. Westview Dr.
Sept. 19, 2:14 p.m., 2542 N. Rock Rd.
Fraud
Sept. 19, 3:16 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 19, 1:42 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 18, 4:31 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 17, 6:22 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 21, 8:19 p.m., report at 1724 E. Windwood Ct.
Sept. 19, 11:53 a.m., Derby Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 16, 7:08 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 16, 6:14 p.m., report at 1301 N. Prairie Ln.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 20, 4:14 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 1918 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 19, 3:22 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 19, 1:07 p.m., non-injury accident, Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 18, 9:36 p.m., non-injury accident, report at Derby Quik Trip, 1430 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 16, 12:32 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Goeldner Ln.
Vandalism
Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., report at 9558 E. 79th St. S.