Arrest Report
Sept. 12, 5:02 a.m., Donte L. Hawkins, 45, Hutchinson, Derby Warrant
Sept. 11, 3:00 a.m., Samantha Mendoza, 21, Winfield, Possession of Drugs
Sept. 11, 1:59 a.m., Laquavion Bentley, 19, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 10, 10:32 a.m., Coquese Y. Crosby, 44, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 9, 11:15 p.m., Tiffany L. Richter a 29, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 9, 2:24 a.m., Eric Rodriguez-Flores, 28, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 8, 3:51 p.m., Ryan M. Salazar, 20, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 8, 11:00 a.m., Tommy L. Ockert, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 8, 7:44 a.m., Keanu M. Willis, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 7, 3:17 p.m., Zachary T. Loisel, 28, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 7, 12:40 a.m., Jordan A. L. Garcia, 23, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 6, 11:18 p.m., Javier Estrada-Ruiz, 48, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 6, 5:10 p.m., Andrea G. Traverzo, 26, Derby, Criminal Damage to Property
Sept. 6, 3:42 p.m., Samuel May, Jr., 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 6, 9:05 a.m., Brian N. Valcoure, 49, Concordia, Outside Arrest
Sept. 6, 8:31 a.m., Benny G. Delgado, Jr., 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 6, 3:44 a.m., Shamika L. Mendia, 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 4, 10:15 p.m., Aaron K. Coxwell, 43, Wichita, Theft
Sept. 4, 6:53 p.m., Darlene L. Quigley-Bird, 53, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Sept. 4, 4:05 p.m., Samantha M. Houchin, 22, Udall, Derby Warrant
Sept. 3, 7:41 p.m., 15-year-old juvenile male, Battery
Sept. 2, 8:50 p.m., Nathan X. Carter, 24, Wichita, Flee and Elude Law Enforcement
Sept. 2, 8:50 p.m., Jadeci R. Holden, 23, Wichita, Theft
Sept. 2, 9:34 a.m., Roy M. Williams, 52, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Sept. 8, 6:11 p.m., report at 1525 N. Buckner St.
Fraud
Sept. 10, 11:22 a.m., 201 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 8, 5:11 p.m., 2657 N. Newberry St.
Sept. 7, 2:03 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 11, 4:14 p.m., Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 8:19 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 9, 6:48 p.m., report at 123 E. English St.
Sept. 9, 4:04 p.m., report at Brookridge Plaza Apts., 1259 N. Buckner Ave., #217
Sept. 8, 4:55 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 7, 8:08 p.m., report at 3107 N. Emerson St.
Sept. 7, 4:32 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 7, 11:15 a.m., report at 103 S. Derby Ave., #A
Sept. 6, 5:41 p.m., report at Brookridge Plaza Apts., 1259 N. Buckner Ave., #207
Sept. 5, 8:10 p.m., N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 5, 2:25 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 4, 2:11 p.m., report at 2436 N. Forest Park St.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 11, 11:42 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. Rockhill Ct. and S. Rock Rd.
Sept. 10, 5:53 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 9, 12:37 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Newberry St. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Sept. 9, 7:52 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 8, 5:13 p.m., Injury accident report, Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave., #12106
Sept. 8, 3:51 p.m., Injury accident hit-and-run, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 7, 2:53 p.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 7, 8:59 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Freedom St.
Sept. 6, 5:14 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Sept. 6, 4:54 p.m., Injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 6, 4:54 p.m., Injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Sept. 5, 7:27 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, E. James St. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Sept. 4, 2:11 p.m., Non-injury accident, 806 S. Honeybrook Ln.
Vandalism
Sept. 11, 1:29 a.m., 515 S. Westview Dr.