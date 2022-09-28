Arrest Report
Sept. 26, 1:10 a.m., Leiani L. Hekekia, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 26, 1:10 a.m., Chase B. Cotton, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 26, 1:10 a.m., Darryl A. Payton, 55, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 26, 1:10 a.m., Delawrence R. Arline, 21, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 26, 1:10 a.m., Janice A. Lammers, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 25, 2:31 a.m., Evan R. Pepper, 33, Mulvane, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 25, 1:44 a.m., Camron E. Wallis, 18, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 24, 3:18 p.m., Nicole M. Pulliam, 30, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 24, 2:21 a.m., Brady L. Williams, 22, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 22, 9:19 a.m., Paula J. Bond, 54, Pawhuska, Okla., Derby Warrant
Sept. 22, 9:07 a.m., Austin L. McCafferty, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 22, 8:18 a.m., Christina L. Ryherd, 24, Wellington, Derby Warrant
Sept. 21, 11:54 p.m., Spencer R. Bosley, 21, Wichita, Domestic Battery
Sept. 20, 9:40 p.m., Blake P. Eby, 20, Wichita, Flee and Elude Law Enforcement
Sept. 20, 8:20 p.m., Devin W. Schubert, 28, Derby, Criminal Deprivation of Property
Sept. 20, 6:41 p.m., Cheyenne D. Smith, 25, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 20, 6:41 p.m., Carmen I. Mendez-Ramos, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 20, 6:41 p.m., Barbary N. Hernandez-Mendez, Derby, Domestic Battery
Sept. 19, 9:45 a.m., Joshua D. Elkins, 35, Wichita, Interference with Law Enforcement
Sept. 19, 7:37 a.m., Austin E. Hendrix, 32, Derby, Outside Arrest
Burglary
Sept. 25, 2:27 a.m., 230 S. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 21, 3:30 a.m., 400 E. Lincoln St.
Sept. 19, 7:40 p.m., 121 W. Emma St.
Embezzlement
Sept. 19, 8:25 p.m., 407 N. Zachary Dr.
Fraud
Sept. 19, 5:07 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 19, 1:52 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 25, 4:59 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 25, 4:38 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 22, 8:48 p.m., report at 420 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 22, 6:29 p.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 22, 11:52 a.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd., #106
Sept. 21, 5:04 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 21, 2:49 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 21, 2:14 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 20, 8:46 a.m., report at 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 20, 8:35 a.m., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd., #7104
Sept. 19, 7:53 p.m., 1930 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 19, 9:26 a.m., 406 W. Mary Etta St.
Sept. 19, 8:52 a.m., report at 2200 N. Horseshoe Cr.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 25, 11:21 p.m., Non-injury accident, 103 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 24, 3:17 p.m., Injury accident, Derby QT, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 23, 5:04 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 23, 10:40 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Nelson Dr. and W. Greenway Blvd.
Sept. 22, 5:22 p.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 22, 2:44 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, E. Independence Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 20, 6:40 p.m., Non-injury accident, 1138 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 20, 1:21 p.m., Non-injury accident report, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 20, 8:49 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 19, 4:19 p.m., Non-injury accident, Derby Rec Center, 801 E. Market St.
Sept. 18, 1:48 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Sept. 22, 11:32 a.m., report at 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd., #106