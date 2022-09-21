Arrest Report
Sept. 18, 6:56 p.m., Monty L. Bazil, 54, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 17, 11:38 p.m., Sapphire S. Burton, 31, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 17, 5:32 p.m., Candice E. Dornbush, 41, Wichita, Drive While Revoked
Sept. 16, 12:50 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile female, Wichita, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
Sept. 16, 9:39 a.m., Thomas J. J. Redthunder, 20, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 16, 7:43 a.m., Alejandra D. Munoz, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 15, 10:59 p.m., Carland S. Ballinger, 35, Derby, Outside Arrest
Sept. 15, 10:51 p.m., Ty R. Dutton, 39, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 15, 9:10 a.m., Aujuna M. McPherson, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 15, 8:31 a.m., April J. Moody, 34, Derby, Derby Warrant
Sept. 15, 7:35 a.m., Sean L. Haradon, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 15, 7:35 a.m., Davie M. Moss, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 13, 7:35 a.m., Galen M. Townsend, 68, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Sept. 17, 6:42 p.m., Brookridge Plaza Apts., 1259 N. Buckner Ave. #118
Fraud
Sept. 16, 2:29 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 17, 6:29 p.m., report at 1930 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 17, 3:12 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Sept. 16, 4:57 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr. #15
Sept. 16, 1:44 p.m., 1936 N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 14, 4:24 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 14, 4:32 a.m., report at E. Market St. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 13, 11:35 a.m., report at 2500 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 11, 4:14 p.m., Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 18, 1:48 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 17, 4:45 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 16, 4:38 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Chet Smith Ave. and S. Rock Rd.
Sept. 16, 3:28 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 16, 1:56 p.m., Non-injury accident, Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 13, 2:33 p.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 12, 2:33 p.m., Injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Buckner St.
Sept. 11, 11:42 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. Rockhill Ct. and S. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Sept. 17, 9:21 a.m., report at 1500 S. Krista Ln.
Sept. 13, 8:38 a.m., report at Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 11, 1:29 a.m., 515 S. Westview Dr.