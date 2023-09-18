Arrest Report
Sept. 15, 12:56 a.m., Juvenile male, 17, Derby, Battery
Sept. 14, 10:56 a.m., Givonte D. Medlock, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant,
Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m., Jackson Avila, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 8:33 a.m., Shiloh J. Chase, 31, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 7:55 a.m., Belinda L. Loving, 56, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 14, 4:30 a.m., Anthony L. Duncan, 47, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 13, 11:04 p.m., Jacob E. Ruark, 29, Wichita, Outside Warrant
Sept. 12, 9:04 a.m., Angela R. Putman, 49, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 11, 8:26 a.m., Chelsy A. Nearhood, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 11, 8:26 a.m., Michael J. Crook, 41, Wichita, Derby Warant
Burglary
Sept. 11, 8:23 a.m., 903 N. Glendale Ave., Wichita
Fraud
Sept. 15, 11:56 a.m., Report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 12, 5:53 p.m., Report, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Sept. 16, 11:45 a.m., 319 S. Westview Dr.
Sept. 15, 1:23 p.m., 7700 E. Kellogg St., Wichita
Sept. 15, 11:32 a.m., 801 E. Madison Ave.
Sept. 14, 5:52 p.m., Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 14, 5:39 p.m., 1930 N. Rock Rd. Ste. 500
Sept. 14, 3:46 p.m., Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Sept. 16, 12:15 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 1247 N. Rainbow Dr.
Sept. 14, 4:02 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, E. Tall Tree/ N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 14, 1:34 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 14, 8:32 a.m., Injury Accident, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Sept. 13, 11:21 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, E. 63rd St S/S K-15 HWY.
Sept. 12, 4:50 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 931 E. Waters Edge St.
Sept. 12, 3:24 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, E. James St./ N. Rock Rd.
Sept. 12, 10:46 a.m., Non-Injury Accident, N Rock Rd./E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Sept. 12, 9:44 a.m., Non-Injury Accident, 906 N. Linden Ln.
Vandalism
Sept. 16, 8:24 p.m., 319 N. Zachary Dr.
Sept. 15, 4:53 p.m., 1430 N. Nelson Dr.
Sept. 15, 3:49 p.m., 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd. Apt. 313
Sept. 14, 4:01 p.m., 1618 E. Southridge Ct.
Sept. 10, 1:26 a.m., 130 S. Valley Stream Dr.