Arrest Report
Oct. 16, 7:54 p.m., Claude J. Godfrey, 63, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 16, 5:23 p.m., Deandre M. Morris, Jr., 22, Wichita, Possession of Drugs
Oct. 15, 3:25 a.m., Rhiannon N. Brown, 25, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 15, 3:01 a.m., Rebecca A. Vanderhoff, 46, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 14, 10:15 p.m., Summerly D. Julien, 36, Douglass, Theft
Oct. 14, 7:35 p.m., Joe W. Eastham, III, 45, USA, Harassment by Telephone
Oct. 14, 7:54 a.m., Michelle R. Llanes, 34, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Oct. 14, 2:14 a.m., Jermain L. Atkinson, 43, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 3:29 p.m., Cady M. Russell, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 12:55 p.m., Johnnie Rattana, 34, Derby, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 7:51 a.m., Sheldon M. Blevins, 36, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 7:51 a.m., Devlin M. A. Hastings, 37, USA, Derby Warrant
Oct. 13, 8:02 a.m., Jacqueline R. Huerta, 35, Scott City, Derby Warrant
Oct. 12, 1:52 p.m., Kyle A. Wenzel, 37, Wichita, Criminal Damage to Property
Oct. 12, 8:02 a.m., Seth D. J. Davidson, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 12, 5:46 a.m., Breshauna A. R. Jackson, 34, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 11, 6:19 p.m., Brock L. Blumenstein, 37, Coffeyville, Possession of Drugs
Oct. 11, 2:09 p.m., Timothy J. Alexander, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 10, 10:56 p.m., Davy L. Holden, 64, Price, Utah, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 10, 8:35 a.m., Curtis B. Turner, 54, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 10, 8:35 a.m., Jeff W. Arnold, 65, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Oct. 16, 1:13 p.m., report at Riley Park, 1115 E. Kay St.
Oct. 12, 8:03 a.m., report at Tanglewood Elementary, 830 N. Ridgecrest Rd.
Oct. 9, 2:50 a.m., report at Michelle’s Beachhouse, 239 W. Greenway Blvd.
Fraud
Oct. 12, 6:07 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 12, 6:00 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 12, 2:38 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Oct. 10, 9:31 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 16, 5:39 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 13, 6:57 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Oct. 12, 7:17 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 12, 4:18 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Oct. 12, 7:51 a.m., report at 2309 N. White Oak Rd.
Oct. 12, 6:47 a.m., report at 701 N. Timberleaf Dr.
Oct. 11, 9:43 a.m., report at 848 N. Beaver Trail Rd.
Oct. 11, 8:45 a.m., report at 999 E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 9, 2:44 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 16, 7:45 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Oct. 16, 3:31 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 1600 E. Line Dr.
Oct. 16, 1:42 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Oct. 14, 7:51 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Oct. 14, 7:27 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. James St. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Oct. 13, 5:37 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Prairie Ln.
Oct. 13, 3:31 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. adison Ave.
Oct. 13, 8:53 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Oak Forest Ln.
Oct. 12, 4:16 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 12, 3:57 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 2401 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 12, 11:03 a.m., Non-injury accident report, 1308 S. Arbor Meadows St.
Oct. 11, 4:37 p.m., Non-injury accident, 600 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 11, 3:41 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 10, 9:17 a.m., Non-injury accident, 1005 E. Bodine Dr.
Oct. 10, 7:29 a.m., Injury accident, 124 S. Brookwood Dr.
Oct. 10, 6:31 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 9, 8:01 p.m., Non-injury accident, Busters, 457 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 9, 5:49 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Tall Tree Rd. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Oct. 10, 2:21 p.m., 109 W. North Point Dr.
Oct. 10, 8:31 a.m., report at Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 9, 5:53 p.m., report at Greens Apts., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rod. #16206