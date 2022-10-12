Arrest Report
Oct. 9, 2:22 a.m., 16-year-old male, Wichita, Possession of Drugs
Oct. 9, 1:02 a.m., Hank A. Florio, 29, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 8, 10:50 p.m., Brayden T. Macias, 19, Wellington, Criminal Trespass
Oct. 8, 10:50 p.m., Caroline D. duncan, 33, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Oct. 8, Jamie L. Curtis, 30, Wichita,
Burglary
Oct. 9, 2:50 p.m., report at Michelle’s Beach House, 329 W Greenway Bl.
Fraud
Oct. 8, 9:02 a.m., 607 N. Timberleaf Dr.
Oct. 7, 3:22 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 5, 3:00 p.m., 1703 E. Evergreen Court
Oct. 5, 11:40 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 4, 3:50 p.m., 600 N. Oak Forest Ln.
Larceny
Oct. 9, 2:44 p.m. report taken at Lowes Derby, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 6, 6:07 p.m., report taken at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 6, 3:55 p.m., report taken, 1408 E Deer Trail St.
Oct. 6, 1:10 p.m., report taken Derby City Hall, 611 N. Mulberry Rd.
Oct. 6, 12:30 p.m., report taken 2100 E Myrtlewood Cr.
Oct. 6, 9:20 a.m., report taken at 801 E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 6 9:14 a.m. report taken at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 6, 6:49 a.m., report taken at 2201 E. Timber Lane St.
Oct. 5, 9:22 p.m., Lowes Derby, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 3, 1:06 p.m., report at 4005 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 9, 8:01 p.m., Non-injury accident, Busters, 457 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 9, 5:49 p.m., Non-injury accident, E Tall Tree and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 8, 11:11 a.m., Non-injury hit-and-run at 1257 N. Georgie Ave.
Oct. 7, 4:32 p.m., Non-injury accident, 221 S. Georgie Ave.
Oct. 7, 1:30 p.m., Non-injury accident at Quick Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 7, 8:33 a.m., report taken Non-injury accident at 123 N. Osage Rd.
Oct. 6, 5:35 p.m., Non-injury accident report taken, 428 W. Songbird St.
Oct. 6, 3:12 p.m., Non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 6, 12:21 p.m., report taken Non-injury accident, 1318 E. Evergreen Ln.
Oct. 6, 12:19 p.m., Injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 4, 3:50 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. E. Windmill Rd.
Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, High Park, 2801 E. James St.
Vandalism
Oct. 9, 5:53 p.m., report taken at Green’s Apts., 1500 E Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 5, 10:59 p.m., report taken at 1433 S. Arbor Meadows Cr.