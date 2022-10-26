Arrest Report
Oct. 24, 7:40 a.m., Cody A. Rector, 27, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Oct. 23, 12:49 a.m., Mickey J. Fox, 58, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 22, 11:38 p.m., Ryan A. Boaz, 22, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 22, 2:00 a.m., Autum N. Massey, 22, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 21, 8:45 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile female, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
Oct. 21, 8:45 a.m., Ronreco M. Nesbitt, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Oct. 17, 4:04 p.m., Billy B. Peacock, 46, Wichita, Interference with Law Enforcement
Oct. 17, 8:40 a.m., Stanley M. Diedrich IV, 31, Augusta, Derby Warrant
Oct. 16, 3:15 a.m., Kendra M. Delarosa, 34, Derby, Possession of Paraphernalia
Burglary
Oct. 22, 7:59 p.m., report at 1311 E. Rushwood Dr.
Oct. 16, 1:13 p.m., report at Riley Park, 1115 E. Kay St.
Fraud
Oct. 19, 3:41 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Oct. 23, 9:15 a.m., report at 901 E. Bellows St.
Oct. 21, 11:04 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 21, 9:48 a.m., report at Derby North Middle School, 3100 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 20, 7:25 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 20, 1:26 p.m., report at Derby Kwik Shop, 200 W. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 18, 4:11 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Oct. 18, 2:27 p.m., report at 123 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Oct. 18, 1:15 p.m., report at Derby Public Works, 3531 N. Corporate Park Dr.
Oct. 16, 4:30 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Oct. 23, 12:14 a.m., Non-injury accident, W. Rosewood Ln. and N. Buckner St.
Oct. 22, 8:16 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 1906 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 21, 5:54 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Oct. 21, 5:52 p.m., Non-injury accident, S. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Oct. 21, 1:00 p.m., Non-injury accident, 1600 N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 21, 10:41 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Oct. 20, 12:28 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Oct. 20, 9:03 a.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Oct. 20, 6:21 a.m., Injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Oct. 19, 11:05 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Oct. 16, 7:45 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Oct. 16, 3:31 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 1600 E. Line Dr.
Oct. 16, 1:42 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Vandalism
Oct. 20, 8:43 a.m., report at 221 W. Market St.