Arrest Report
June 2, 8:04 a.m., David B. Lill, 58, Wichita, driving under the influence
June 1, 8:16 a.m., Joe N. Jacobs, 41, Clearwater, Derby warrant
May 31, 5:50 p.m., Preston J. Hultman, 39, Valley Center, outside arrest
May 31, 10:37 a.m., Keith H. Alvis, 28, Derby, criminal damage to property
May 31, 8:12 a.m., Andrew R. Cravens, 18, Wichita, Derby warrant
May 30, 11:30 a.m., Richard J. Tibbits, Jr., 41, Clearwater, Derby warrant
May 28, 1:00 a.m., Anthony B. Jay, 49, Wichita, driving under the influence
May 27, 8:32 p.m., Christopher J. Graeff, 40, Wichita, outside arrest
Burglary
June 2, 5:39 a.m., 3578 N. Laughlin St.
May 29, 10:40 p.m., burglary of unoccupied structure, 260 W. Greenway Blvd.
May 29, 6:35 p.m., 2218 E. Bryant St.
Larceny
June 2, 5:34 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 2, 4:26 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 1, 5:58 p.m., 1600 E. Line Drive
May 31, 6:43 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
May 31, 3:34 p.m., 1259 N. Buckner Ave. 112
May 30, 5:09 p.m., Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Drive
May 30, 2:54 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Drive
May 29, 9:21 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Drive
May 29, 2:13 p.m., Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Drive
May 29, 12:55 p.m., Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Road
Traffic Accidents
June 3, 2:12 p.m.., non-injury accident, N. Rock Road / E. James St.
June 3, 1:40 p.m., non-injury accident, 130 E. Madison AVe.
June 3, 1:07 p.m., non-injury accident., N. Buckner Ave. / W. Crestway Ave.
June 2, 3:03 p.m., unknown accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. / N.Triple Creek Drive
June 2, 12:20 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave. / N. Rock Road
June 2, 11:12 a.m., injury accident, 101 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 2, 1:03 a.m., non-injury accident, E. 95th St. S. / S. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 1, 2:33 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Red Powell Drive / N. Buckner St.
May 31, 1:27 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Road / E. Patriot Ave.
May 30, 9:30 a.m., non-injury accident, E. James St. / N. Rock Road
May 29, 9:49 p.m., injury accident, S. K15 Hwy. / W. Patriot Ave.
May 28, 12:15 p.m., non-injury accident, 1430 N. Nelson Drive
May 28, 10:37 a.m., non-injury accident, 200 W. Patriot Ave.