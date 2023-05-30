Burglary
May 24, 11:21 a.m., 310 N. Rock Road
Fraud
May 25, 3:00 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 24, 1:16 p.m., report, 725 N. Bel Arbor St.
Larceny
May 25, 7:37 p.m., Ulta Beauty, 1924 N. Rock Road
May 25, 5:41 p.m., 1015 N. Derby Ave.
May 24, 4:21 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 24, 9:12 a.m., Dillons, 1624 N. Rock Road
May 22, 3:02 p.m., Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Drive
Traffic Accidents
May 25, 5:36 p.m., non-injury accident, 1730 E. Southridge Circle
May 24, 6:05 p.m., non-injury accident, 1918 N. Rock Road
May 24, 2:42 p.m, injury accident, 1500 E. Tall Tree Road
May 24, 9:50 a.m., non-injury accident, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 23, 11:42 p.m., injury accident, S. Rock Road/E. 39th St. S.
May 23, 7:44 p.m., injury accident, 2230 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
May 22, 1:01 p.m., non-injury accident, Capitol Federal® Savings Bank, 1636 N. Rock Rd. Ste. 900
May 21, 10:20 p.m., unknown accident, S. Rock Rd./E. Chet Smith Ave.
May 21, 3:16 p.m., unknown accident, W. Patriot Ave./E. 63rd St. S.
May 21, 2:26 p.m., injury accident, W. Patriot Ave./N. Buckner St.