Arrest Report
May 8, 10:56 p.m., Benjamin J. Leonard, 26, Wichita, Theft
May 8, 4:56 a.m., James R. Lynn, 41, Wichita, Derby warrant
May 8, 3:00 a.m., 17-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Possession of marijuana
May 7, 11:13 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile male, Wichita, Possession of marijuana
May 7, 11:13 p.m., Giavonte D. Medlock, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 7, 1:08 a.m., Seth W. Mecum, 38, Shawnee, Driving under the influence
May 6, 1:40 p.m., Ashley M. Ketcher, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 6, 2:21 a.m., Karin L. Lawrence, 36, Derby, Driving under the influence
May 5, 11:28 p.m., Lahjahniek S. Ramdene, 26, Wichita, Driving under the influence
May 5, 11:23 a.m., Ivan G. Flanagan, 21, Wichita, Outside Arrest
May 4, 9:59 a.m., Richard M. Gwyn, 32, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 3, 8:37 p.m., Rodney D. Marquez, 44, Inman, Outside Arrest
May 3, 4:21 p.m., Dakota G. Hutchinson, 21, Udall, Possession of marijuana
May 2, 7:00 p.m., Cesar Luna, 56, Wichita, Outside Arrest
May 2, 2:29 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Aggravated Indecent Liberties
May 2, 9:32 a.m., Delawrence R. Arline, 20, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
May 7, 8:15 p.m., 421 S. Westview Dr.
May 4, 10:38 a.m., report at 630 E. Walnut St.
Fraud
May 7, 12:15 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
May 7, 8:53 p.m., 1114 N. Nelson Dr.
May 7, 8:55 a.m., report at 240 W. Mallard Dr.
May 6, 10:31 a.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
May 4, 9:11 p.m., Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
May 4, 4:51 p.m., report at 301 N. Oak Forest Rd.
May 3, 7:08 p.m., report at Derby Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
May 3, 6:36 p.m., report at Derby Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
May 2, 5:47 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
May 1, 7:32 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 300 S. Woodlawn Blvd. #311
May 1, 11:28 a.m., report at 124 Mary Etta St.
Traffic Accidents
May 8, 9:02 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 213 N. Osage Rd.
May 8, 1:09 p.m., Non-injury accident, Fairway Apts., 1401 E. Patriot Ave. #2106
May 5, 6:18 p.m., Injury accident, 1906 N. Rock Rd.
May 5, 4:57 p.m., Non-injury accident, 412 S. Lauber Ln.
May 2, 6:01 p.m., Non-injury accident report, N. Pleasantview dr. and N. Community Dr.
May 2, 8:58 a.m., Non-injury accident, S. Rock Rd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Vandalism
May 7, 5:17 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 5, 5:39 p.m., report at 801 E. Kay St. #131
May 5, 5:38 p.m., report at 801 E. Kay St. #131B
May 3, 8:25 p.m., report at 1220 N. Kokomo Ave.