Arrest Report
March 26, 8:06 p.m., Lisa C. Lipscomb, 63, Derby, driving under the influence
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Windy...isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy...isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 4:53 pm
Arrest Report
March 26, 8:06 p.m., Lisa C. Lipscomb, 63, Derby, driving under the influence
March 26, 4:09 p.m., Austin E. Hendrix, 33, Derby, Derby warrant
March 26, 11:52 a.m., Joseph G. Sigg, 43, Atlanta, Outside arrest
March 25, 2:24 a.m., Elizabeth A. Taylor-Foltz, 64, Derby, Driving under the influence
March 23, 12:22 a.m., Dustin L. Dunbar, 38, Douglass, Driving under the influence
March 23, 2:01 p.m., Kody L. Buzzard, 29, Wichita, Outside arrest
March 23, 8:40 a.m., Corey D. Akins, 19, Wichita, Derby warrant
March 22, 4:40 p.m., Roxanne R. Egan, 31, Wichita, Outside arrest
March 22, 8:20 a.m., Sarah J. Hasting, 28, Wichita, Derby warrant
March 22, 8:20 a.m., Christina L. Girgenti, 41, Wichita, Derby warrant
March 21, 9:45 p.m., Dian E. Stelter, 54, Mulvane, Criminal tresspass
March 21, 10:11 a.m., Marco. A. Moreno, 23, Wichita, Derby warrant
March 20, 4:22 a.m., Travis D. Schriner, Wichita, Derby warrant
Fraud
March 24, 5:27 p.m., 1718 E. Oxford Cir.
March 24, 11:48 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229. N. Baltimore Ave.
March 20, 2:49 p.m., 912 N. Ridgecrest Rd.
Larceny
March 26, 5:40 p.m., report, N. Rock Rd. / E. Meadowlark Blvd.
March 24, 7:01 p.m., report, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
March 24, 1:50 p.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
March 21, 4:51 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
March 21, 7:53 a.m., report, Greens apartments, 1500 E Tall Tree Rd., #23204
March 20, 3:04 p.m., report, 1930 N. Rock Rd., #500
Traffic Accidents
March 20, 12:50 p.m., injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. / N. Rock Rd.
March 19, 3:20 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 444 W. Songbird St.