Arrest Report
June 13, 3:06 a.m., Steven D. T. Pham, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 13, 3:06 a.m., Curtis B. Turner, 54, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 13, 3:06 a.m., Daniel S. Chitwood, 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 12, 10:26 p.m., Brian K. McNelly, 33, Douglass, Outside Arrest
June 11, 11:56 p.m., James L. Ball II, 41, Wichita, Driving Under The Influence
June 11, 7:27 p.m., Elma D. Johnson, 75, Wichita, Driving Under The Influence
June 11, 7:12 p.m., Kelly C. Sears, 42, Wichita, Theft
June 11, 1:30 a.m., Tasha D. Allen, 40, Derby, Driving Under The Influence
June 10, 7:59 a.m., Gary E. Jontra, 35, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 10, 7:59 a.m., Benjamin P. Sandler, 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 10, 7:59 a.m., Shamaja S. Rayford, 40, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 9, 3:10 p.m., Jason D. Riggs, 48, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 9, 10:32 a.m., Rayshawna L. Harris, 37, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 9, 8:30 a.m., Mariah M. Swank, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 9, 8:30 a.m., Gary E. Butler Jr., 37, Kansas City, Derby Warrant
June 8, 9:00 p.m., 16-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Criminal Damage To Property
June 8, 9:00 a.m., Kyle J. Dunham, 22, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 7, 10:57 a.m., Justin E. Goings, 32, Derby, Domestic Battery
June 6, 8:10 p.m., Amanda L. Heese, 30, Derby, Driving While Revoked
June 6, 4:43 p.m., Bruce W. Harris II, 44, Wichita, Outside Arrest
June 6, 11:28 a.m., Thad N. Trepton, 36, Ponca City, Okla., Outside Arrest
Fraud
June 10, 2:45 p.m., 812 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 9, 2:37 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 7, 5:56 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 7, 2:51 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
June 12, 7:17 p.m., report at 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 12, 4:54 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 400 S. Woodlawn Blvd. #204B
June 12, 4:14 p.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 400 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 12, 12:30 a.m., report at Hearth Hollow Apts., 400 S. Woodlawn Blvd. #204B
June 9, 3:00 p.m., report at 317 N. Rock Rd. #500
June 8, 7:37 p.m., report at Fairway Apts., 2425 N. Newberry St. #1204
June 8, 9:46 a.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
June 7, 6:02 a.m., report at 1400 N. Buckner Ave.
June 5, 2:31 p.m., report at 245 S. Westview Dr.
June 5, 1:48 p.m., report at N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Traffic Accidents
June 11, 9:12 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
June 11, 5:41 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James St.
June 11, 4:15 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. James St.
June 11, 12:31 p.m., Injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 9, 7:45 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, Buffalo Wild Wings, 1918 N. Rock Rd.
June 9, 2:45 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rawhide St. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 8, 9:54 p.m., Injury accident, N. Rough Creek Rd. and E. Patriot Ave
June 8, 9:54 p.m., Injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
June 8, 9:53 p.m., Injury accident, N. Rough Creek Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
June 8, 1:01 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
June 7, 3:18 p.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 7, 2:58 p.m., Non-injury accident, Charlie’s Gun & Pawn Shop, 1606 N. Nelson Dr.
June 7, 9:30 a.m., Injury accident, Busters, 457 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 6, 8:50 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 2400 N. Persimmon St.
June 6, 4:35 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. and E. James St.
June 6, 1:04 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 6, 12:57 p.m., Injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 6, 12:53 p.m., Injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
June 5, 9:56 p.m., Non-injury accident, S. K15 Hwy. and W. Patriot Ave.
June 5, 8:03 p.m., Non-injury accident, 2201 N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
June 12, 2:19 a.m., report at E. Wild Plum Rd. and N. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 9, 10:04 a.m., report at 2049 E. Meadowbrook St.
June 5, 5:36 p.m., report at Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James St.
June 5, 12:06 a.m., report at Madison Ave. Park, 512 E. Madison Ave.