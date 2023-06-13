Arrest Report
June 11, 10:45 p.m., Samuel A. Resendez, Jr., 47, Wichita, outside arrest
June 11, 4:56 a.m., Rebecca N. Headley, 31, Wichita, driving under the influence
June 10, 2:56 p.m., Michael W. Burrows, 61, Derby, domestic battery
June 9, 9:01 p.m., John D. Wright, 33, Wichita, outside arrest
June 9, 2:45 p.m., Debra D. Julis, 26, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 9, 6:44 p.m., Michelle M. Morphew, 44, Wichita, driving under the influence
June 8, 10:52 p.m., Michelle M. Chapman, 44, Wichita, outside arrest
June 8, 5:32 p.m., Mason A. Simone, 29, Wichita, outside arrest
June 8, 8:56 a.m., Sean M. Gisick, 32, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 8, 8:15 a.m., Nadine D. C. Jones-Gallardo, 30, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 8, 1:08 a.m., Victoria F. Valdez, 37, Mulvane, driving under the influence
June 7, 7:58 a.m., Jack A. Long, 49, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 6, 10:19 p.m., Travis E. Walker, 36, Derby, domestic battery
June 6, 5:08 a.m., Shawn M. Gerardy, 51, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 5, 10:35 p.m., Karson M. Klima, 19, Derby, domestic battery
June 5, 1:57 p.m., Joe N. Jacobs, Jr., 41, Clearwater, Derby warrant
June 5, 8:41 a.m., Taylor J. Buchanan, 28, Mulvane, Derby warrant
Burglary
June 10, 2:13 p.m., burglary of unoccupied structure, 525 E. Twisted Oak Road
Fraud
June 10, 1:25 p.m., report, 2542 N. Rock Road
June 7, 3:39 p.m., report, 600 N. Rock Road
Larceny
June 10, 5:05 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Drive
June 10, 1:52 p.m., 1942 N. Rock Road 400
June 8, 4:45 p.m., Dillons Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Road
June 6, 7:57 p.m., Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Road
June 6, 7:40 p.m., N. Rock Road / E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 6, 6:13 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Drive
June 6, 5:46 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Drive
June 6, 4:17 p.m., Dunkin’ Donuts, 2560 N. Rock Road
June 5, 10:58 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 5, 9:13 a.m., report with gun taken, Loanmax Title Loans, 600 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 4, 5:09 p.m., Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James St.
June 4, 4:46 p.m., 1930 N. Rock Road Ste 500
Traffic Accidents
June 10, 3:49 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Road / E. Madison Ave.
June 9, 10:35 p.m., unknown accident, E. Madison Ave. / N. Oak Forest Lane
June 9, 5:09 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. / E. Market St.
June 8, 7:33 p.m., non-injury accident, Greens Apartments, 1500 E. Tall Tree Road 37-106
June 8, 2:25 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Longhorn St. / E. Meadowlark Blvd.
June 8, 11:10 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Road / E. Patriot Ave.
June 7, 5:45 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Woodlawn Blvd. / E. Freedom St.
June 7, 2:43 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Oak Forest Lane / E. Madison Ave.
June 7, 1:17 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. / N. Rock Road
June 7, 12:03 p.m., non-injury accident, 317 N. Rock Rd.
June 7, 9:41 a.m.., non-injury accident, 312 E. Derby Hills Drive
June 6, 9:36 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Road / E. Madison Ave.
June 6, 8:30 p.m., non-injury accident hit-and-run, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Road
June 5, 10:53 a.m., non-injury accident, S. Rock Road / E. 55th St. S.
June 5, 6:24 p.m., unknown accident, E. Madison Ave. / N. Timberleaf Drive
June 4, 12:00 p.m., injury accident, 1441 N. Windmill Court
June 4, 8:32 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. / N. Woodlawn Blvd.