Arrest Report
June 29, 9:12 a.m., Bradley A. Hatfield, 55, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 5:12 pm
Arrest Report
June 29, 9:12 a.m., Bradley A. Hatfield, 55, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 29, 8:47 a.m., Dion E. Curry, 45, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 29, 8:08 a.m., Kailie K. Gilbert, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 27, 8:08 a.m., AC D. Gibson, 60, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 27, 12:56 a.m., Nathan A. Hurst, 25, Derby, Derby Warrant
June 26, 3:30 a.m., Nicole Y. Decker, 37, Derby, Domestic Battery
Larceny
June 29, 9:13 a.m., 611 N. Mulberry Rd. 200
June 28, 10:04 p.m., 458 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 27, 9:51 p.m., 2801 E James St.
June 25, 3:59 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Traffic Accidents
June 29, 3:51 p.m., E Meadowlark Blvd./N. Rock Rd., Injury Accident
June 28, 9:09 a.m., N. Buckner St./ W. Rosewood Ln., Non-Injury Accident
June 25, 5:53 p.m., N Rock Rd./E Meadowlark Blvd., Injury Accident
Vandalism
June 29, 7:39 p.m., 438 S Lakeview Dr.
June 28, 9:50 p.m., 1200 S. Hilltop Rd.
June 28, 9:10 p.m., 811 N. Westview Dr.
June 27, 8:59 a.m., 1313 E. Pinion Rd.