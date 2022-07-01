Arrest Report
July 1, 2:25 a.m., Luis Lozano-Duarte, 47, Derby, Driving under the influence
June 29, 12:14 a.m., Shaun D. Watson, 49, Wichita, Driving under the influence
June 28, 5:55 a.m., Johnnie Rogers, 51, Wichita, Derby Warrant
June 28, 12:33 a.m., 17-year-old juvenile, Derby, Possession of Marijuana
June 27, 10:26 p.m., Amber M. Nally, 23, Arkansas City, Theft
June 27, 2:44 p.m., Jacqueline R. Huerta, 34, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Burglary
June 27, 9:34 p.m., 325 N. Zachary Dr.
June 27, 1:25 a.m., 1214 N. El Paso Dr.
Embezzlement
June 30, 11:18 a.m., 708 N. Timberleaf Ct.
Fraud
June 30, 2:12 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 30, 11:19 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 30, 8:21 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 27, 8:17 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
June 29, 8:15 p.m., report, 1158 N. Lake Ridge Ct.
June 29, 7:41 p.m., report, Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St.
June 29, 2:15 p.m., report, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 27, 4:58 p.m., report, 824 N. Brook Forest Rd.
June 27, 9:49 a.m., report, 848 N. Beaver Trail Rd.
June 26, 8:19 p.m., Kohls, 2800 N. Commerce Dr.
June 26, 6:17 p.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
June 24, 9:10 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
June 30, 10:52 a.m., Non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. / N. Buckner St.
June 28, 1:46 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 1138 N. Buckner, AVe.
June 27, 4:02 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Willow Dr. / E. Madison Ave.
June 26, 1:26 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. 55th St. S. / N. Buckner St.
June 24, 10:32 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 2825 N. Rock Rd.
June 24, 7:11 a.m., Non-injury accident, S. K15 HY / W. Patriot Ave.
Vandalism
June 30, 4:30 p.m., report, Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St.
June 29, 6:25 p.m., report, 913 E. Lost Hills Ct.
June 27, 10:07 p.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N . Nelson Dr.