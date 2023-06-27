Arrest Report
June 24, 8:21 p.m., Jeremiah E. Johnson, 46, Derby, domestic battery and criminal damage to property
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 7:05 pm
Arrest Report
June 24, 7:47 p.m., Brian S. Holden, 40, Derby, domestic battery and criminal damage to property
June 24, 1:10 p.m., Davie M. Moss, 26, U.S., Derby warrant
June 24, 12:23 a.m., Bri L. Parker, 19, Derby, domestic battery
June 23, 7:23 a.m., Amber M. Kolka, 38, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 23, 1:49 a.m., William J. Ross, 36, Derby, domestic battery
June 21, 8:09 a.m., Kelly C. Sears, 34, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 20, 10:17 p.m., Dale W. Blassingame, 57, Derby, driving under the influence
June 20, 10:23 a.m.., Mark D. Cunningham, 46, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 20, 10:23 a.m., Shelby L. Cook, 31, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 19, 3:48 p.m. Isaac T. Coronado, 42, Derby
June 19, 8:41 a.m., Bradley Q. Trautman, 56, Wichita, Derby warrant
June 19, 8:41 a.m., Jared L. Gillum, 32, Wichita, Derby warrant
Burglary
June 22, 1:02 a.m., 1448 N. Prairie Lane
June 21, 3:13 a.m., 240 W. Red Powell Drive
Fraud
June 22, 2:33 p.m., report, 1625 E. Tiara Pines Ct.
Embezzlement
June 20, 5:57 p.m., report, 955 N. K15 Hwy.
Larceny
June 23, 10:19 p.m., 248 W. Lee Ct.
June 21, 2:52 p.m., 2024 N. Rock Road
June 21, 1:15 p.m., 1307 N. Hamilton Drive Unit F
June 18, 2:59 p.m., 2800 N. Commerce Drive
Traffic Accidents
June 24, 7:27 p.m., non-injury accident hit-and-run, 2801 N. Rock Road
June 23, 12:15 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave./N. Nelson Drive
June 22, 3:14 p.m., unknown accident, 2619 N. Rock Road
June 22, 2:42 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Kay St./S. Woodlawn Blvd.
June 21, 4:35 p.m, unknown accident, E. Patriot Ave./N. Rock Road
June 20, 10:51 p.m., non-injury accident, S K15 Hwy/W. Patriot Ave.
June 20, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave./N. Frontage Road
June 19, 3:07 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave./N. Rock Road
June 19, 1:30 p.m., injury accident, E. Patriot Ave./N. Rock Road
June 19, 1:27 p.m., non-injury accident hit-and-run, E. Meadowlark Blvd./N. Rock Road
Vandalism
June 23, 4:20 p.m., 1430 E. Splitwood Way St.
June 20, 8:04 p.m., 1500 E. Maple St.