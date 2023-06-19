Arrest Report
June 17, 2:52 a.m., Brennan D. Printz, 26, Gilbert, Ariz., Driving Under the Influence.
June 17, 2:52 a.m., Brennan D. Printz, 26, Gilbert, Ariz., Driving Under the Influence.
June 16, 6:17 p.m., Shawn A. Coler, 48, Wichita, Outside Arrest, Sedgwick County Warrant.
June 15, 9:10 a.m., Myriland M. French, 20, Wellington, Derby Warrant
June 15, 9:10 a.m., Anthony L. Duncan, 46, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
June 15, 10:00 a.m., Charles L. Gavin, 42, Palmetto, FL, Derby Warrant.
June 14, 1:15 a.m., Fernando Rubalcava, 45, Derby, Domestic Battery.
June 14, 8:36 p.m., Roy D. Pierce, 50, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
June 13, 9:48 a.m. Christopher D. M. Young, 45, Derby, Derby Warrant.
June 13, 5:29 p.m., Skylen Wordleman and Tosha A. M. Gamble, both 42 and of Wichita, Theft.
June 12, 10 p.m., Brandon L. Cline, 33, Derby, Domestic Battery
June 12, 9:49 a.m., Roman J. Daricek, 32, USA, Battery of Law Enforcement Officer, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, Theft and Criminal Trespass.
June 12, 8:33 a.m., Stanley M. Diedrich, 31, Augusta, Derby Warrant.
June 12, 8:33 a.m., Kara M. Massey, 33, Mulvane, Derby Warrant
Fraud
June 15, 4:29 p.m., 1725 E. Windwood Ct.
June 14, 9:06 p.m., report at 1401 E. Patriot Ave.
June 13, 6:16 p.m., 1707 E. Brendonwood Rd.
Larceny
June 17, 2:47 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
June 17, 7:14 a.m., 4742 S. Emporia St., Wichita
June 15, 7:24 p.m., 604 E. Madison Ave.
June 14, 1:04 a.m., 1347 N. Dry Creek Dr.
June 13, 4:00 p.m., Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 13, 9:29 a.m., Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Traffic Accidents
June 17, 10:36 p.m., non-injury accident, 1701 E. Rockhill Ct.
June 17, 8:25 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Madison Ave./N. Buckner Ave.
June 16, 3:18 p.m., non-injury accident, S. Southeast Blvd./S. Hydraulic Ave.
June 15, 3:04 p.m., non-injury hit & run, N. Westview Dr./E. Wedgewood Dr.
June 15, 11:23 a.m., non-injury accident, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 14, 6:10 p.m., non-injury accident, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
June 12, 7:50 p.m., non-injury report, 1312 E. Virginia St.
June 12, 3:31 p.m., non-injury accident, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
June 12, 1:27 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave/N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
June 13, 11:45 a.m., 1234 N. Baltimore Ave.