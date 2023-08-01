Police Report for 8-2-23
Police Report for 8-2-23
Burglary
July 23, 12:59 a.m., 2519 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Fraud
July 24, 12:46 p.m., report at 3251 N Rock Rd., #219
July 26, 9:55 p.m., report at 226 N. Derby Ave.
Larceny
July 23, 7:52 p.m., 323 S Lakeview
July 25, 7:12 p.m., 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
July 25, 9:38 a.m., 205 W. Meadowlark Blvd.
July 27, 3:02 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
July 29, 4:10 p.m., 1821 E. Madison Ave.
Traffic Accidents
July 23, 12:23 p.m., non-injury hit & run, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
July 24, 1:23 p.m., non-injury hit & run424 W. Patriot Ave.
July 25, 10:09 a.m., injury accident, 1245 N. Rock Rd.
July 26, 4:20 p.m., non-injury hit & run, K-15 Hwy/W. Patriot Ave.
July 26, 5:47 p.m., non-injury, 925 N. El Paso Dr.
July 27, 3:36 p.m., injury accident, E. Patriot Ave./N. Nancy Ln.
July 27, 3:53 p.m., injury accident, W. Patriot Ave., S. K-15 Hwy.
July 27, 4:23 p.m., injury accident, 901 N. Buckner Ave.
July 28, 9:30 a.m., non-injury hit & run, N. Rock Rd./E. Tall Tree Rd.
July 28, 11:27 a.m., non-injury hit & run, 1430 N. Nelson Dr.
July 28, 12:34 p.m., non-injury accident, 1918 N. Rock Rd., #900
July 29, 5:47 p.m., non-injury accident, W Greenway Blvd./N. Nelson Dr.
July 29, 6:25 p.m., non-injury hit & run, 1918 N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
July 28, 10:53 p.m., 229 N. Baltimore Ave.