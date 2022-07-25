Arrest Report
July 24, 1:29 p.m., Kathleen M. Sparks, 50, Derby, Domestic battery
July 24, 1:29 p.m., Paul L. Rose, 44, Derby, Criminal damage to property
July 23, 11:36 p.m., Ret Thach, 42, Driving under the influence
July 23, 6:10 p.m., Ashley G. Moore, 41, Wichita, Outside arrest
July 23, 1:45 a.m., Michael J. Milner, 40, Arkansas City, Driving under the influence
July 22, 11:26 p.m., Michelle L. Woodside, 27, Wichita, Driving under the influence
July 22, 11:19 p.m., Travis R. Hofer, 30, Derby, Outside arrest
July 22, 5:16 p.m., Thomas J. J. Redthunder, 20, Derby, Outside arrest
July 22, 11:32 a.m., Gregory P. Eberhardt, 28, Derby, Abuse of toxic vapors
July 22, 8:17 a.m., Teresa A. Hall, 31, Wichita, Derby warrant
July 22, 2:48 a.m., Derek D. Pinkston, 38, Peck, Driving under the influence
Trenton D. Murray, 30, Derby, Driving while suspended
July 21, 1:24 p.m., Austin L. McCafferty, 26, Wichita, Theft
July 19, 7:59 a.m., Michael D. Alberts, 42, Wichita, Derby warrant
July 18, 11:14 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile, Wichita, Possession of marijuana
July 18, 11:14 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile, Wichita, Possession of paraphernalia
July 18, 8:40 p.m., Vianett Brooks, 23, Derby, Derby warrant
July 18, 8:03 p.m., Gunner A. Arrington, 20, Derby, Derby warrant
July 18, 6:10 p.m., Whitney J. Wherry, 32, Derby, Derby warrant
July 18, 8:20 a.m., Michael K. McKenzie, 38 Wichita, Derby warrant
Burglary
July 22, 12:01 p.m., report, 413 N. Osage Rd.
July 19, 6:27 p.m., report, 421 S. Westview Dr.
July 19, 6:18 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Fraud
July 23, 1:20 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 22, 4:28 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 21, 5:58 p.m., 1253 N. Dry Creek Dr.
July 20, 2:24 p.m., 457 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 20, 8:25 a.m., 1818 N. Rock Rd.
July 19, 12:07 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 18, 4:44 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 17, 10:52 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
July 21, 11:46 a.m., 1812 N. Rock Rd.
July 21, 9:09 a.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
July 21, 9:08 a.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
July 21, 12:50 a.m., report, 917 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 20, 3:44 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 18, 11:49 a.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 17, 10:09 p.m., report, 1036 E. Twisted Oak Rd.
Traffic Accidents
July 24, 11:40 a.m., report, 324 E. Stone Path St.
July 22, 2:26 p.m., Non-injury accident, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
July 21, 4:46 p.m., Non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and S K15 Hy.
July 21, 1:07 p.m., Injury accident, 614 N. Oak Forest Ln.
July 21, 7:51 a.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 721 N. Woodlawn Bl.
July 20, 3:49 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
July 20, 12:41 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
July 18, 11:56 p.m., Non-injury accident report, 1400 N. Baltimore Ave.
July 18, 7:28 p.m., Non-injury accident report, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Bl.
July 18, 11:47 a.m., Non-injury accident, 2825 N. Rock Rd.
July 17, 5:48 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
July 17, 2:10 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
July 17, 12:08 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
July 17, 10:00 a.m., Injury-accident report, 2737 N. Rough Creek Rd.
Vandalism
July 23, 2:11 a.m., report, Michelle’s Beach House, 239 W. Greenway Bl.
July 22, 8:34 a.m., report, 238 W. Tall Tree Rd.
July 18, 3:08 p.m., report, 1600 N. Arrowhead Dr.
July 17, 12:32 p.m., report 1151 N. Kokomo Ave.
July 17, 8:01 a.m., report, 201 N. Derby Ave.
July 17, 7:07 a.m., report, 563 S. Derby Ave.