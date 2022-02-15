Arrest Report
Feb. 13, 2:20 a.m., Cody J. Johnson, 27, Mulvane, Driving While Under The Influence
Feb. 11, 8:26 p.m., Heather R. Starr, 32, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Feb. 11, 9:03 a.m., Michael A. Rader, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 10, 6:57 p.m., Troy G. Victory, 45, Wichita, Driving While Revoked
Feb. 10, 11:43 a.m., Lois J. Turrell, 48, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Feb. 10, 8:33 a.m., Teddy R. Staggs, 50, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 10, 7:35 a.m., James J. Black, 30, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 9, 7:21 p.m., Terica M.M. Alfaro, 30, Derby, Violation Of A Protective Order
Feb. 9, 10:00 a.m., 14-year-old juvenile female, Derby, Battery Of A Law Enforcement Officer
Feb. 9, 6:08 a.m., Tommy L. Ockert, 34, Wichita, Outside Arrest
Feb. 9, 12:24 a.m., Christopher R. Wall, 30, Dodge City, Driving While Revoked
Feb. 8, 3:57 p.m., Shauntel R. Grayson, 34, Wichita, Possession of THC
Feb. 7, 12:52 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile female, Derby, Battery Of A Law Enforcement Officer
Feb. 7, 8:10 a.m., Devin B. Keeling, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Feb. 10, 9:16 p.m., 207 N. Willow Dr.
Embezzlement
Feb. 11, 10:39 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 10, 10:09 p.m., The Shop, 613 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 10, 8:59 p.m., The Shop, 613 N. Baltimore Ave.
Fraud
Feb. 13, 2:03 p.m., 730 S. Riverview Ave.
Feb. 11, 12:46 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 10, 9:34 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 9, 7:22 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 9, 3:31 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Feb. 13, 3:51 p.m., report at 1436 E. Warren Ave.
Feb. 12, 2:04 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 11, 2:48 p.m., report at 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 10, 6:34 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 10, 9:23 a.m., report at 1303 E. Meadowlark Blvd. #28305
Feb. 9, 5:29 p.m., report at 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 8, 6:15 p.m., report at Derby Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 8, 5:01 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 6, 6:29 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 13, 11:50 a.m., Non-injury accident, 600 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 11, 11:50 a.m., Injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 11, 3:28 p.m., Non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 10, 7:33 p.m., Injury accident, S. K15 Hwy. and W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 10, 6:15 p.m., Non-injury accident report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 10, 5:41 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Feb. 10, 3:38 p.m., Non-injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Bucker St.
Feb. 10, 1:50 p.m., Injury accident, W. Patriot Ave. and N. Buckner St.
Feb. 9, 5:27 p.m., Non-injury accident, 1924 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 8, 4:09 p.m., Non-injury accident report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 6, 8:20 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Vandalism
Feb. 6, 4:35 p.m., 1121 N. College Park St.
Feb. 6, 9:32 a.m., report at 203 S. Springwood Dr.