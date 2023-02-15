Arrest Report
Feb. 12, 10:17 p.m., Brandy L. Meyers, 46, Derby, driving under the influence
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 6:01 am
Arrest Report
Feb. 12, 4:22 p.m., Shelley J. McDaniel, 58, Lawton, Okla., harassment by phone
Feb. 11, 10:10 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile, driving under the influence
Feb. 11, 7:59 p.m., Cody J. Bargdill, 36, Rose Hill, driving under the influence
Feb. 10, 7:45 a.m., Timothy W. Huskey, 52, Wichita, Derby warrant
Feb. 10, 7:40 a.m., Christopher E. Broz, 38, Wichita, Derby warrant
Feb. 9, 10:26 a.m., Rayan Cooper, 35, Wichita, Derby warrant
Feb. 9, 8:37 a.m., Alaina A. Richey, 30, Wichita, Derby warrant
Feb. 8, 8:39 a.m., Kacee C. Probst, 41, Hutchinson, Derby warrant
Feb. 7, 2:25 p.m., Damien D. Arroyo, 41, Derby, domestic battery
Larceny
Feb. 11, 4:16 p.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 9, 3:07 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 8, 5:44 p.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 6, 8:47 a.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 12, 1:42 p.m., Non-injury accident, 250 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 12, 2:0 a.m., Non-injury accident, 610 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 9, 5:20 p.m., Non-injury accident, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Feb. 8, 5:54 p.m., Non-injury accident, SB. N. Baltimore Ave. / NW. Madison Ave.
Feb. 8, 4:54 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. / E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 8, 4:11 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 1613 E. James ST.
Feb. 8, 3:51 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Woodlawn Blvd. / E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 8, 9:56 a.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 6, 6:03 p.m., Non-injury accident report, 319 E. Valley View St.
Feb. 6, 5:32 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. / E. Meadowlark Blvd.