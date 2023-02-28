Arrest Report
Feb. 21, 12:29 a.m., Nicole K. Fountain, 45, Wichita, Derby warrant
Larceny
Feb. 23, 3:47 p.m., report, 229 N. Baltimore
Feb, 23, 3:24 p.m., report, 503 N Buckner Ave.
Feb. 22, 4:04 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 22, 2:33 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave. (Lowes)
Feb. 22, 12:38 p.m., report, 424 W. Patriot Ave. (Lowes)
Feb. 22, 12:08 p.m., report, 1624 N Rock Rd.
Feb. 19, 2:33 p.m., report, 633 S. Riverview Ave.
Fraud
Feb. 24, 2:29 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 21, 3:53 p.m., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Feb. 21, 10:02 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 19, 3:25 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 25, 12:04 a.m., Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, 457 N. Baltimore Ave. (Busters)
Feb. 24, 2:18 p.m., Non-injury accident report taken at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 23, 2:13 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot and N Rock Rd. intersection
Feb. 21, 4:09 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall tree Rd.
Feb. 21, 4:06 p.m., injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall tree Rd.
Embezzling
Feb. 24, 1:20 p.m., 2319 E. Timber Creek St.
Burglary
Feb. 20, 11:31 p.m., burglary report taken at 115 W Buckthorn Rd.