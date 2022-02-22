Arrest Report
Feb. 17, 8:27 a.m., Desiree A. Connolly, 37, Goddard, Derby Warrantt
Feb. 17, 6:30 a.m., Cody D. Walker, 34, Mulvane, Outside Arrest
Feb. 16, 4:42 p.m., Jimmy D. Flannagan, 42, Murdock, Derby Warrant
Feb. 16, 9:48 a.m., Christopher W. Milum Sr, 54, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 16, 9:48 a.m., Zachary C. Chippeaux, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Feb. 15, 2:20 a.m., Taylor S. Dietrich, 28, Mulvane, Outside Arrest
Feb. 14, 9:15 p.m., 17-year-old juvenile male, Derby, Battery
Burglary
Feb. 20, 5:46 p.m., 2301 N. Rough Creek Rd.
Fraud
Feb. 20, 10:10 a.m., 632 N. Tanglewood Rd.
Feb. 18, 10:56 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 15, 3:16 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 14, 11:00 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 13, 2:03 p.m., 730 S. Riverview Ave.
Larceny
Feb. 18, 8:46 p.m., report at 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 18, 4:33 p.m., report at 1936 N. Rock Rd. #500
Feb. 17, 6:19 p.m., 1906 N. Johnson Dr.
Feb. 16, 3:03 p.m., report at Derby Walgreens, 458 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 15, 5:25 p.m., report at 1640 E. Blue Spruce Cr.
Feb. 13, 3:51 p.m., report at 1436 E. Warren Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 20, 9:20 a.m., Injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Willow Dr.
Feb. 19, 7:49 p.m., Non-injury accident, 1621 E. Windmill Rd.
Feb. 19, 2:27 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Chet Smith Ave. and S. Park Hill St.
Feb. 19, 11:58 a.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 18, 2:28 p.m., Non-injury accident, 1718 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 18, 12:39 p.m., Non-injury accident, Little Busters, 457 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 18, 9:27 a.m., Non-injury accident, 1912 N. Rock Rd.
Feb. 18, 7:40 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Osage Rd.
Feb. 17, 5:21 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 320 N. Oak Forest Rd.
Feb. 17, 2:56 p.m., Non-injury accident report, 1300 E. James St.
Feb. 16, 5:54 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Main St. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 16, 1:00 p.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 15, 3:57 p.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 13, 11:50 a.m., Non-injury accident, 600 N. Rock Rd.