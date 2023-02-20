Larceny
Larceny
Feb. 19, 2:33 p.m., report, 633 S. Riverview Ave.
Feb. 17, 5:00 p.m., report, 701 N. Timberleaf Dr.
Feb. 13, 3:46 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Fraud
Feb. 19, 3:25 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 16, 9:45 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Feb. 17, 4:32 p.m., Injury accident report, W. Meadowlark Blvd. / N. Buckner Ave.
Feb. 17, 4:16 p.m., Non-injury accident, W. Meadowlark Blvd. / N. Buckner Ave.
Feb. 15, 5:18 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Feb. 14, 10:02 a.m., Non-injury accident, S. K15 Hwy. / W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Feb. 13, 5:25 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 12, 1:42 p.m., Non-injury accident, 250 W. Red Powell Dr.
Feb. 12, 2:09 a.m., Non-injury accident, 610 N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Feb. 14, 12:14 p.m., E. Redwood Rd. / S. Brookwood Dr.
Feb. 14, 10:45 a.m., report, 500 E. Crestway St.
Feb. 14, 10:12 a.m., report, E. Redwood Rd. / S. Brookwood Dr.
Feb. 14, 9:35 a.m., report, 944 N. Baltimore Ave.
Feb. 13, 1:00 p.m, report, 960 N. Lakeview Dr.
Feb. 13, 8:58 a.m., report, N. Buckner St. / W. Tall Tree Rd.
Feb. 13, 7:52 a.m., report, Riley Park, 1115 E. Kay St.