Arrest Report
Aug. 26, 11:58 a.m., Richard T. T. Adams, 33, Derby, Domestic Battery
Aug. 26, 1:46 a.m., Grace L. Aunquoe, 19, Derby, Domestic Battery
Aug. 25, 7:39 p.m., Dawn R. Woodworth, 56, Derby, Domestic Battery
Aug. 25, 7:29 p.m., Danielle D. Anderson, 35, Wichita, Outside Warrant
Aug. 25, 6:59 a.m., Nicholas G. Shugart, 41, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 24, 8:55 p.m., Robert D. Stevens, 22, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 24, 11:00 a.m., Tabitha L. McCabe, 44, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 24, 8:18 a.m., Kile L. Wylie, 25, Augusta, Derby Warrant
Aug. 23, 2:40 p.m., Keshawn C. Southern, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 23, 8:59 a.m., Angie L. Jones, 39, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 23, 12:33 a.m., Izaiah L. Adams-Davis, 22, Wichita, Outside Warrant
Aug. 21, 8:12 a.m., Kelly C. Sears, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Aug. 24, 2:39 p.m., 1220 N. Derby Ave.
Larceny
Aug. 26, 7:54 p.m., 333 W Red Powell Dr.
Aug. 26, 3:00 a.m., 1448 N Prairie Ln.
Aug. 25, 6:50 p.m., 1919 N Burning Tree Rd.
Aug. 24, 5:35 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 24, 3:44 p.m., 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 24, 12:44 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 24, 9:02 a.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 23, 6:12 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Aug. 23, 10:12 a.m., 920 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 23, 4:36 a.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 22, 9:18 a.m., 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 21, 7:03 p.m., 116 E. Oak Meadows Rd.
Aug. 21, 5:15 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Aug. 21, 10:57 a.m., 1401 E Patriot Ave., Apt. 4206
Aug. 20, 9:53 a.m., 901 S. Honeybrook Ln.
Traffic Accidents
Aug. 25, 7:14 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 1500 E Tall Tree Rd.
Aug. 25, 4:49 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, E 79th St. S/S Greenwich Rd.
Aug. 25, 3:29 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, E Madison Ave./ N. Mulberry Rd.
Aug. 25, 7:50 a.m., Non-Injury Accident, N Rock Rd./E. Madison Ave.
Aug. 23, 3:58 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd./N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Aug. 22, 8:06 a.m., Non-Injury Accident, 501 E. English St.
Aug. 20, 6:35 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 301 S. Rock Rd.
Aug. 20, 1:18 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Aug. 24, 7:05 p.m., 321 W. Market St.