Arrest Report
Aug. 14, 5:59 a.m., Elijah H. Boyer, 22, USA, Outside Warrant
Aug. 14, 1:04 a.m., Matthew G. Matthews, 51, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 11, 7:26 p.m., Arnetta M. Nelson, 41, Outside Warrant
Aug. 10, 3:15 p.m., Charles B. Strobel, 76 Derby, Battery
Aug. 10, 9:10 a.m., Dillon R. Miller, 33, Derby, Derby Warrant
Aug. 10, 8:31 a.m., Jessica L. Vaughters, 34, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 8, 11:55 a.m., Arthur T. Brown, 22, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 8, 2:26 a.m., Adam M. Farlow, 39, Derby, Outside Warrant
Aug. 7, 9:36 p.m., Gage T. Jameson, 19, Mulvane, Derby Warrant
Aug. 7, 8:23 a.m., Benjamin P. Sandler, 42, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Aug. 11, 11:41 p.m., 1122 N. Georgie Ave.
Aug. 11, 10:23 p.m., 1000 N. Georgie Ave.
Aug. 10, 11:17 p.m., 1401 E Patriot Ave.
Aug. 10, 4:36 p.m., 219 S. Westview Dr.
Fraud
Aug. 9, 6:40 p.m., 13231 E. Twin Mill St.
Larceny
Aug. 12, 7:25 a.m., Atwoods, 333 W Red. Powell Dr.
Aug. 11, 11:59 p.m., 1608 N. Derby Hills Ct.
Aug. 11, 12:50 p.m., 1259 N. Buckner Ave. Apt. 107
Aug. 10, 2:59 p.m., Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 8, 6:34 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 6, 5:13 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Aug. 12, 3:50 p.m., Non-Injury, N. Rock Rd/E Tall Tree Rd.
Aug. 11, 12:51 p.m., Non-Injury Hit & Run, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 10 9:51 p.m., Non-Injury Hit & Run, 1045 N Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 10, 12:51 p.m., Non-Injury, E. Madison Ave./N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 10, 11:17 a.m., Non-Injury, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 9, 3:36 a.m.,Injury, S K-15 Hwy./ E. Macarthur Rd.
Aug. 7, 10:43 a.m., Non-Injury, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 7, 10:29 a.m., Non-Injury, N. Baltimore Ave./E Market St.
Vandalism
Aug. 10, 4:06 p.m., 1900 E. James St.
Aug. 10, 12:09 p.m., 1311 E Rushwood Dr.
Aug. 9, 6:09 p.m., 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd. Apt. 103