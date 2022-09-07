Arrest Report
Sept. 2, 9:35 p.m., 16-year-old juvenile female, Theft
Sept. 2, 9:35 p.m., 16-year-old juvenile female, Theft
Sept. 2, 1:31 a.m., Chad A. Boone, 18, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 1, 9:01 a.m., Cameron M. Janechek, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 1, 8:07 a.m., Gregory P. Washington, 21, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Sept. 1, 8:07 a.m., Lorenzo A. Parker, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 31, 10:53 p.m., Dustin P. Phillips, 33, USA, Criminal Trespass
Aug. 31, 8:00 a.m., Curtis B. Turner, 54, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 31, 3:20 a.m., Sara M. Woodard, 37, Arkansas City, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m., Gracy J. R. Tafoya, 20, Wichita, Theft
Aug. 30, 9:40 a.m., Anthony X. Collins, 23, Hutchinson, Derby Warrant
Aug. 30, 8:58 a.m., Joseph M. A. Atkinson, 19, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 29, 11:44 p.m., Craigree D. Brown, 54, Wichita, Theft
Aug. 29, 6:23 p.m., Jacob A. Cillo, 22, Derby, Derby Warrant
Aug. 29, 7:14 a.m., Ryan S. Hagler, 24, Derby, Criminal Deprivation of Property