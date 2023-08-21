Arrest Report
Arrest Report
Aug. 20, 3:28 a.m., Ulysses M. B. Tabudlong, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 20, 2:20 a.m., Kylie M. Wendel, 22, Wichita, Outside Warrant
Aug. 19, 5:31 p.m., Marcie G. Henderson, 53, Derby, Derby Warrant
Aug. 19, 2:05 a.m., Andy E. Martinez, 27, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 17, 12:20 a.m., Ivan Aguilar, 30, Derby, Domestic Battery
Aug. 15, 6:14 p.m., Tanner W. Sager, 32, Wichita, Theft
Aug. 15, 10:20 a.m., Marc. A. Laffoon, 64, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Aug. 14, 8:12 a.m., Jordan D. Byrd, 27, Wellington, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Aug. 14, 6:38 p.m., 2119 E. Bryant St.
Aug. 14, 12:22 p.m., 115 S. Buckner Ave.
Aug. 13, 12:16 a.m., 1401 E. Patriot Ave. Apt. 3101
Fraud
Aug. 19, 11:52 a.m., 1057 N. Derby Ave.
Aug. 16, 11:14 p.m., 1821 E Madison Ave.
Aug. 16, 10:10 p.m., 1821 E. Madison Ave. Ste. 600
Aug. 15, 3:36 p.m., 600 N. Rock Rd.
Larceny
Aug. 18, 2:14 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 17, 6:06 p.m., 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 16, 6:05 p.m., 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 16, 4:14 p.m., 1930 N. Rock Rd.
Aug. 15, 9:21 p.m., 1427 S. Gasaway Dr.
Aug. 15, 5:52 p.m., 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Aug. 15, 1:31 p.m., 2801 E. James St.
Traffic Accidents
Aug. 19, 6:25 p.m., Injury Accident, E 79th St. S/S. Greenwich Rd.
Aug. 17, 7:24 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, E MeadowlarkBlvd./N. Prairie Ln.
Aug. 16, 10:46 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 2986 N. Destination Dr.
Aug. 16, 9:04 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 15, 9:13 p.m., Non-Injury Hit & Run, 1106 S. Rock Rd.
Aug. 15, 10:35 a.m., Injury Accident, N Buckner Ave./ W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Aug. 14, 4:58 p.m., Non-Injury Accident, N Rock Rd./E. Patriot Ave.
Aug. 14, 10:23 a.m., Injury Accident, N. Rock Rd./E. Meadowlark Ave.
Vandalism
Aug. 17, 1:44 p.m., 917 N. Baltimore Ave.
Aug. 17, 11:21 a.m., 225 N Derby Ave.
Aug. 14, 10:01 a.m., 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.