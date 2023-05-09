Arrest Report
May 5, 8:45 a.m., Billy B. Peacock, 46, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
Arrest Report
May 5, 8:45 a.m., Billy B. Peacock, 46, Wichita, Derby Warrant
May 5, 1:25 a.m., Andrew C. Emerson, 36, Wichita, outside arrest
May 5, 1:00 a.m., Dusty J. Michels, 29, Mount Hope, driving under the influence
May 4, 2:48 a.m., Mark A. Pauley, 27, Derby, driving under the influence
May 3, 9:11 a.m., Donte L. Hawkins, 45, Derby, Derby warrant
May 2, 6:33 p.m., Miquela R. Danley, 29, Derby, outside arrest
May 1, 8:09 a.m., Cassandra R. Israel, 32, Wichita, Derby warrant
Burglary
May 2, 10:19 p.m., 1252 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 2, 9:17 p.m., 412 S. Kokomo Ave.
May 2, 12:27 p.m., 310 N. Rock Rd.
Larceny
May 6, 1:05 p.m., 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd. 18-106
May 4, 8:54 p.m, 1942 N. Rock Rd.
May 4, 4:48 p.m., 1003 E. Summerchase Cir.
May 4, 11:54 a.m., 1035 N. Baltimore Ave.
May 3, 5:32 p.m., Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
May 1, 10:40 p.m., 400 N. Rock Rd.
May 1, 8:46 p.m., Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
May 1, 8:34 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
May 1, 8:05 a.m., 945 N. K15 Hwy.
Apr. 30, 10:01 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
May 5, 6:33 p.m., injury accident, E. Madison Ave./N. Rock Rd.
May 5, 5:15 p.m., injury accident, W. Meadowlark Blvd./N. Buckner Ave.
May 4, 6:31 p.m., non-injury accidnt, 112 N. Walnut Creek Dr.
May 4, 8:46 a.m., non-injury accident, 1620 N. Amber Ridge Ct.
May 4, 6:59 a.m., non-injury accident, W. Sandhill Rd./N. Buckner St.
May 3, 3:26 p.m., non-injury accident, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd.
May 2, 3:37 p.m.,injury accident, S. K15 Hwy./W. Meadowlark Blvd.
May 2, 7:44 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd./E. Meadowlark Blvd.
May 1, 3:38 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Walnut Grove Rd./N. Rock Rd.
May 1, 11:58 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd./E. Meadowlark Blvd.
May 1, 11:57 a.m., injury accident, 2400 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 30, 5:27 p.m., non-injury accident hit-and-run, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 30, 4:00 p.m., non-injury accident hit-and-run, 2701 N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
May 6, 7:17 p.m., 313 N. Willow Dr.
May 3, 9:16 p.m., 801 E. Market St.
May 1, 2:26 p.m., 1115 E. Kay St.