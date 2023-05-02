Arrest Report
Arrest Report
Apr. 29, 1:29 p.m., John N. R. Woosypiti, 35, Derby, Driving under the influence
Apr. 29, 12:24 a.m., Ross H. Mills, 21, Rose Hill, Driving under the influence
Apr. 27, 8:45 a.m., Summer D. Reeves, 21, Ponca City, Derby warrant
Apr. 25, 7:19 a.m., Alexis A. Terrell, 29, Wichita, Derby warrant
Apr. 24, 11:43 p.m., Justin W. Pfannenstiel, 50, Derby, Outside arrest
Apr. 24, 2:25 p.m., Tamela R. Kelly, 49, Wichita, Derby warrant
Burglary
Apr. 29, 9:08 p.m., 4308 S. Deerfield St., Wichita
Apr. 28, 8:51 a.m., 606 N. Rockford St.
Apr. 26, 10:15 a.m., 320 N. Rock Rd.
Fraud
Apr. 29, 5:11 p.m., 1003 E. Summerchase Cir.
Apr. 29, 12:53 p.m., 430 N. Derby Ave., Apt. 115
Apr. 28, 4:36 p.m., 1701 E. Osage Rd., Apt.104
Apr. 25, 12:37 p.m., 775 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Apr. 24, 11:56 a.m., 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Larceny
Apr. 28, 5:26 p.m., 1942 N. Rock. Rd.
Apr. 26, 4:08 p.m., 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 26, 3:37 p.m., 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Apr. 23, 4:58 p.m., 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Apr. 29, 12:54 p.m., Non-injury accident, 900 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 28, 11:22 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd./E. Pinion Rd.
Apr. 28, 5:38 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd./E. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 28, 5:15 p.m., Non-injury accident, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 27, 2:54 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave./W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Apr. 26, 10:04 p.m., Non-injury accident, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 26, 2:43 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd./E. Madison Ave.
Apr. 25, 5:36 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd./E. Cresthill Rd.
Apr. 25, 10:01 a.m., Injury accident, S K-15 Hwy./W. Patriot Ave.
Vandalism
Apr. 29, 11:15 a.m., 1133 N. Rainbow Dr.
Apr. 25, 12:12 p.m., E 47th St. S/S. Oliver St.