Arrest Report
Apr. 11, 4:58 a.m., Destiny A. Way, 28, Derby, Derby Warrant
Apr. 11, 4:57 a.m., Dallas J. Hetzel, 38, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 10, 8:49 p.m., Lakota S. Parker, 21, Derby, Derby Warrant
Apr. 9, 9:23 a.m., Samuel May Jr., 27, Wichita, Driving while suspended
Apr. 8, 9:15 a.m., Tiffany I. Berry, 40, Wichita, Debry Warrant
Apr. 8, 7:50 a.m., William D. Laymon, 47, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 8, 7:50 a.m., Tammie L. Chaplin, 43, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 7, 8:28 a.m., Rigoberto M. Balderas, 26, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 7, 8:08 a.m., Kenneth L. Collins, 55, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 7, 1:05 a.m., Tamara L. Bowles, 26, Derby, Outside Arrest
Apr. 6, 11:18 p.m., Ronald James Henrickson, 60, Derby, Driving under the influence
Apr. 6, 8:08 a.m., Isaiah M. Jones, 25, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 5, 8:13 p.m., Nicole M. Pulliam, 30 Derby, Theft
Apr. 5, 7:59 a.m., Jaquan L. Oliver, 27, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 5, 7:59 a.m., De Antre M. Dunsmore, 29, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Apr. 5, 7:59 a.m., Jimmy D. Flannagan, 42, Murdock, Derby Warrant
Apr. 4, 10:29 p.m., Cady M. Russell, 30, Valley Center, Outside Arrest
Apr. 4, 2:49 p.m., Manuel E. P. Estrada, 22, Haysville, Derby Warrant
Apr. 4, 2:45 p.m., Michael P. McInnis, 43, Wichita, Bench Warrant
Apr. 4, 3:33 a.m., Chelsea M. Mitchell, 33, Wichita, Derby Warrant
Burglary
Apr. 7, 3:38 p.m., report, Greens Apartments, 1500 E Tall Tree Rd. #40103
Apr. 6, 11:07 a.m., report, Greens Apartments, 1500 E. Tall Tree Rd. #40103
Fraud
Apr. 9, 11:56 a.m., Westview Manor Nursing Home, 445 N. Westview Dr. #110
Apr. 7, 7:01 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 6, 5:06 p.m., Intrust Bank, 1501 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 5, 9:03 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 5, 5:57 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 4, 9:12 p.m., report, 630 E. Walnut St.
Larceny
Apr. 10, 8:53 p.m., report, 813 E. Community Ct.
Apr. 10, 8:49 p.m., report, 813 E. Community Ct.
Apr. 10, 4:21 p.m., report, 2024 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Apr. 9, 8:10 p.m., report, Fairway Apartments, 1401 E. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 9, 3:08 p.m., 819 N. Lakeview Dr.
Apr. 9, 12:55 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 8, 8:23 a.m., report, 403 N. Zachary Dr.
Apr. 5, 8:00 p.m., report, 518 E. Wahoo St.
Apr. 5, 1:54 p.m., report, 317 N. Rock Rd. #500
Apr. 4, 17:17 p.m., report, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 4, 7:53 a.m., report, 1401 N. Kokomo Ave.
Apr. 4, 7:39 a.m., report, 119 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Apr. 4, 7:10 a.m., report, 125 E. Tall Tree Rd.
Traffic Accidents
Apr. 10, 4:00 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rockford St. and E. Madison
Apr. 10, 12:19 p.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 9, 6:45 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, Fairway Apartments, 1401 E. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 8, 5:30 p.m., Injury accident, S. Rock Rd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Apr. 8, 11:51 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Bl.
Apr. 7, 11:57 a.m., Injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Tall Tree Rd.
Apr. 6, 12:29 p.m., Non-injury accident, S. Rock Rd. and E. Chet Smith Ave.
Apr. 5, 3:22 p.m., Non-injury accident, Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 4, 8:57 a.m., Non-injury accident, W. Meadowlark Bl. and N. Buckner Ave.
Vandalism
Apr. 10, 9:20 a.m., report, 715 S. Woodlawn Bl.
Apr. 8, 7:48 p.m., report, Spring Creek Apartments, 1804 E. Osage Rd. #N7