Arrest Report
Apr. 24, 12:13 a.m., Mathew J. Archuletta, 32, Derby, Driving under the influence
Apr. 23, 1:07 a.m., Makenzie L. Kackley, 28, Wichita, Driving under the influence
Apr. 22, 8:35 p.m., 16-year-old juvenile male and 15-year-old juvenile male, Wichita, Theft
Apr. 21, 11:07 a.m., Aaron D. Novak, 41, Haysville, Derby warrant
Apr. 19, 7:15 p.m., Argenis Rodriguez-Rivera, 26, Derby, Domestic battery
Apr. 18, 2:21 p.m., Jennifer M. Lea, 41, Wichita, Outside arrest
Fraud
Apr. 22, 11:39 a.m.., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 20, 4:55 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 20, 11:25 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 19, 4:22 p.m., 936 N. Westview Dr.
Larceny
Apr. 24, 11:50 p.m., report, 1601 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Apr. 24, 11:44 a.m.., report, 112 S. Mary Etta St.
Apr. 22, 7:26 a.m., report, 125 E. Sandhill Rd.
Apr. 21, 2:52 p.m., report, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market st.
Apr. 21, 1:54 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 21, 10:50 a.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 21, 9:37 a.m., report, 906 E. Bodine Dr.
Apr. 20, 7:53 p.m., report, Spring Creek Apartments, 1804 E. Osage Rd. #D7
Apr. 20, 11:04 a.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 19, 4:08 p.m., report, Spring Creek Apartments, 1804 E. Osage Rd. #D3
Apr. 19, 3:46 p.m., report Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 19, 8:32 a.m., report, 3223 E. Aster St. Wichita
Apr. 18, 6:23 p.m., report, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 18, 3:38 p.m., 320 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 18, 1:37 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Apr. 23, 8:58 p.m., Injury accident, 1312 E. Brookfield Ln.
Apr. 23, 8:53 a.m.., Non-injury accident, 200 E. Stone Path St.
Apr. 22, 7:56 a.m., Injury accident, Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St.
Apr. 21, 10:40 p.m., Injury accident, N. Woodlawn Bl. and E. Market St.
Apr. 21, 3:34 p.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, N. College Park St. and E. James St.
Apr. 21, 11:13 a.m., Non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 20, 12:18 p.m., Non-injury accident, 620 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 20, 7:29 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. Cambridge St. and N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 19, 3:28 p.m., Injury accident, N. Buckner St. and E. 55th St. S.
Apr. 19, 8:43 a.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 1600 E. Kay St.
Apr. 19, 8:05 a.m., Non-injury accident, N. Georgie Ave. and E. Madison Ave.
Apr. 18, 5:38 p.m., Non-injury accident, 631 S. Woodlawn Bl.
Vandalism
Apr. 24, 12:42 p.m., report, Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St.
Apr. 24, 8:03 a.m., report, Hearth Hollow Apartments, 200 S. Woodlawn Bl. #725
Apr. 23, 9:35 p.m., report, Riley Park, 1115 E. Kay St.
Apr. 20, 5:44 p.m., report, 419 N. Zachary Dr.