Arrest Report
Apr. 17, 11:19 p.m., Christina J. Ward, 35, Folsom, Ca., Battery
Apr. 17, 6:17 p.m., 14-year-old juvenile male, Wichita, Criminal damage to property
Apr. 17, 5:14 p.m., Waylen R. Walden, 34, Wichita, Outside arrest
Apr. 17, 2:57 a.m., Alberto Cuellar, 36, Augusta, Driving under the influence
Apr. 16, 10:06 p.m., Oun Souvannarath, 57, Driving under the influence
Apr. 16, 2:56 a.m., Sean A. Calderon, 21, Garden City, Driving under the influence
Apr. 15, 1:13 a.m., Trevor A. Beggs, 19, Derby, Driving under the influence
Apr. 14, 2:50 p.m., 11-year-old juvenile male, Wichita, Battery of a school official
Apr. 13, 11:10 a.m., Thomas J.J. Redthunder, 19, Derby, Derby Warrant
Apr. 12, 10:36 p.m., Anastacia S. Gomez, 30, Wichita, Battery of a law enforcement officer
Apr. 12, 8:16 p.m., Caleb J. Sample, 29, Wichita, Outside arrest
Apr. 12, 5:19 p.m., Corey D. Akins Jr., 18, Wichita, Outside arrest
Apr. 12, 4:37 a.m., Timothy E. Van Hoose, 37, Rose Hill, Outside arrest
Apr. 12, 3:58 a.m., Travis W. McElrath, 34, Derby, Outside arrest
Apr. 11, 9:40 p.m., Jodi R. Gonzales, 42, Wichita, Outside arrest
Apr. 11, 9:20 p.m., Levi J. Foust, 32, Wichita, Outside arrest
Apr. 11, 8:36 p.m., Timothy J. Gould, 31, Mulvane, Outside arrest
Apr. 11, 4:47 p.m., David K. Stidham, 65, Wichita, Driving while revoked
Burglary
Apr. 14, 5:21 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 13, 5:33 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 12, 2:22 p.m., 3040 N. Nancy Ln.
Fraud
Apr. 15, 12:06 p.m., Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 14, 8:13 a.m., Derby High School, 920 N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 13, 6:37 p.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Larceny
Apr. 16, 1:03 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Apr. 15, 8:13 p.m., report, Lowes, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Apr. 14, 6:32 p.m., report, 638 S. Riverview Ave.
Apr. 13, 9:12 a.m., report, 2019 N. Forest Park St.
Apr. 13, 12:34 a.m., report, 2025 N. Forest Part St.
Apr. 12, 12:44 p.m., report, Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Apr. 11, 2:54 p.m., report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Traffic Accidents
Apr. 17, 11:39 a.m., Non-injury hit-and-run, 1419 N. Milton Ave.
Apr. 14, 8:18 p.m., Injury accident, N. Georgie Ave. and E. Market St.
Apr. 14, 6:59 p.m., Non-injury accident, 320 N. Rock Rd. #100
Apr. 12, 2:38 p.m., Non-injury accident, E. Cambridge St. and N. Rock Rd.
Apr. 12, 12:33 p.m., Non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and E. Market St.
Apr. 11, 11:13 a.m., Non-injury accident report, 600 N. Rockford St.
Apr. 11, 8:19 a.m., Non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Vandalism
Apr. 12, 9:49 p.m., N. Buckner St. and W. Buckthorn Rd.