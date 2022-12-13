Arrest Report
Arrest Report
Dec. 6, 4:42 p.m., Andrea L. Walker, 38, Haysville, Derby Warrant.
Dec. 8, 11:13 a.m., Taysia E. Moren-Rhoades, 24, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Dec. 11, 2:03 a.m., Danny Diaz, 31, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Dec. 11, 5:37 a.m., Tavaris L. White, 22, McConnell AFB, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Driving Under the Influence, Duty to Report an Accident and Interference with Law Enforcement.
Dec. 11, 3:55 p.m., Marta A. Pracht, 53, Wichita, Derby Warrant.
Burglary
Dec. 6, 11:30 p.m., report at 408 N. River St.
Fraud
Dec. 5, 2:21 p.m, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 9, 1:19 p.m., Derby Family Med Center, 1101 N. Rock Rd.
Larceny
Dec. 4, 1:58 p.m., report at 1221 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 5, 11:43 a.m., report at Lowe’s, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 5, 4:03 p.m., report at Lowe’s, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 5, 6:26 p.m., report at Lowe’s, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 6, 1:56 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Dec. 8, 12:06 p.m., report at 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 8, 6:06 p.m., 112 W. Lincoln St.
Dec. 8, 6:32 p.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 9, 3:33 p.m., report at 1101 N. Lakeview Dr.
Dec. 9, 10:44 p.m., report at 1912 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 11, 5:49 p.m., report at 707 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 11, 10:43 p.m., Walmart, 2020 N. Nelson Dr.
Vandalism
Dec. 7, 5:38 p.m., report at 2322 N. Persimmon St.
Dec. 8, 1:30 p.m., report at 1436 N. Hamilton Dr. #5A
Dec. 8, 3:58 p.m., report at 109 N. Westview Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Dec. 4, 9:43 a.m., Non-injury Accident, Dillons Derby Marketplace, 1624 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 5, 1:28 p.m., Non-injury Accident Report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 6, 12:00 a.m., Non-injury Accident, N. K-15 Hwy. and N. Buckner Ave.
Dec. 7, 10:16 a.m., Non-injury Accident, Citizens Bank, 1033 N. Buckner Ave.
Dec. 10, 2:21 p.m., Non-injury accident, Derby Health & Rehab, 731 N. Klein Circle