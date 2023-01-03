Arrest Report
Dec. 22, 1:07 a.m., Ryan L. Plotts, 33, Derby, Driving Under the Influence.
Dec. 22, 5:57 p.m. Kayla D. Stokes, 32, Haysville, Wichita Warrants.
Dec. 22, 6:19 p.m., William M. Oatman, 30, Wichita, Driving Under the Influence.
Dec. 24, 1:35 p.m., Javier Resendiz-Moya, 37, Derby, Domestic Batteryl.
Dec. 24, 1:38 p.m., Roxanne M. Adams, 35, Derby, Domestic Battery.
Burglary
Dec. 28, 11:39 a.m., 1816 N. Newberry Cr.
Fraud
Dec. 19, 11:17 a.m., Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 19, 7:52 p.m., 215 E. Madison Ave.
Larceny
Dec. 18, 11:26 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 18, 4:59 p.m., Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Dec. 18, 4:49 p.m., 1936 N. Rock Rd., #500
Dec. 19, 7:56 a.m. report at 1207 N. Wild Turkey Dr.
Dec. 19, 12:50 p.m., report at Lowe’s, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 19, 3:28 p.m., report at Lowe’s, 424 W. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 20, 12:16 p.m., report at Target, 2024 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m., report at 1425 E. James St.
Dec. 26, 8:12 p.m., report at Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Dec. 26, 8:16 p.m., report at Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Dec. 28, 11:12 a.m., report at Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 30, 2:28 p.m., report at 1619 E. Brendonwood Rd.
Dec. 31, 6:49 p.m., report at 2451 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 31, 8:29 p.m., E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Jan. 1, 6:21 p.m., report at Atwoods, 333 W. Red Powell Dr.
Traffic Accidents
Dec. 19, 10:15 a.m., non-injury accident, at 917 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 19, 10:53 a.m., non-injury accident, Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 19, 2:03 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, 611 N. Mulberry Rd.
Dec. 19, 5:26 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 63rd St. S. and N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 19, 6:08 p.m., non-injury accident, Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1106 S. Rock Rd.
Dec. 19, 6:47 p.m., non-injury hit-and-run, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Dec. 20, 8:02 a.m., injury accident, E. 79th St S. and N. 4012 Cedar Ranch
Dec. 20, 3:13 p.m., non-injury accident, 600 Blk. N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 21, 3:19 p.m., non-injury accident, 317 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 22, 1:07 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave. and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Dec. 22, 2:00 p.m., non-injury accident, W. Red Powell Dr. and N. Buckner St.
Dec. 22, 2:23 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Madison Ave. and N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 22, 3:05 p.m., non-injury report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 22, 3:12 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Buckner Ave., and W. Meadowlark Blvd.
Dec. 22, 5:59 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. 63rd St. S.
Dec. 23, 3:12 p.m., non-injury report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 23, 4:08 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Georgie Ave. and E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 23, 4:16 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Georgie Ave. and E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 23, 9:48 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Baltimore Ave. and W. Madison Ave.
Dec. 25, 8:19 a.m., non-injury hit-and-run, E. Pinion Rd. and N. Ridgecrest Rd.
Dec. 25, 10:57 p.m., non-injury accident, E. 79th St. S., N. Cedar Ranch
Dec. 25, 11:32 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 26, 11:11 a.m., injury accident, Woodlawn Park, 1922 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
Dec. 26, 3:13 p.m., report at Quik Trip, 2801 N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 26, 10:24 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 27, 1:40 p.m., non-injury accident report, Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore Ave.
Dec. 28, 10:28 a.m., non-injury accident, E. Patriot Ave. and N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 28, 3:18 p.m., non-injury accident report, 206 S. Springwood Dr.
Dec. 29, 3:01 p.m., non-injury accident, 2300 Blk N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 29, 6:52 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Dec. 30, 8:24 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Patriot Ave.
Dec. 30, 1:35 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 30, 5:39 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Madison Ave.
Dec. 30, 11:27 p.m., non-injury accident report, 1300 E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Dec. 31, 1:40 p.m., non-injury accident, E. Meadowlark Blvd. and N. Rock Rd.
Dec. 31, 2:32 p.m., non-injury accident, N. Rock Rd. and E. Meadowlark Blvd.
Jan. 1, 11:16 a.m., non-injury accident, N. Forest Park St. and E. Burning Tree Rd.
Vandalism
Dec. 24, 6:48 a.m., report, 1219 E. Oakwood Ct.
Dec. 25, 8:01 p.m., 436 W. White Trail St.
Dec. 27, 9:29 a.m., report at 701 N. Timberleaf Dr.
Jan. 1, 3:23 p.m., report at 840 E. Winding Lane Ct.